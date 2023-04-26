Home Remedy Makes Tomatoes Taste Sweeter: Does It Really Work?

Have you grown your own tomatoes and are you already looking forward to the coming summer harvest? You’ll have to wait a bit until then, but in the meantime you can take care that your tomato plants are well cared for and later bear plenty of fruit. We are happy to help you with tips on everything to do with growing tomatoes. But today’s topic is about taste. Because he is perhaps the most important reason why you started growing tomatoes in the first place, right? We agree – there is nothing more delicious than a tomato straight from the garden to your plate. But to make home-grown tomatoes taste sweeter, there is a trick that hobby gardeners swear by. And this is about the use of baking soda.

Tomatoes sweeter thanks to baking soda? That’s behind it

Some ingredients should not be missing in any kitchen. And not only because they are necessary for many recipes, but also because they are widely used in the home and in the garden. Natron is just one of them, but his skills in all of these areas are really impressive.

But what do tomatoes and baking soda actually have in common? A popular gardening trick is that gardeners should always have some baking soda on hand when planting tomato plants in the spring. The reason? Scattering some of it in the soil could prevent the fruit from becoming tasteless. So the baking soda should make the tomatoes sweeter. Let’s take a closer look at what it has to do with it.

The Claim: Soda in the soil moderates the acidity of tomatoes

Okay, baking soda doesn’t exactly taste sweet, so how can it enhance the aroma and flavor of tomatoes? The answer lies in chemistry. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, is a highly alkaline substance, meaning it counteracts the natural acidity of tomatoes. Sprinkle baking soda around the base of your plants during the growing season will lower soil acidity, affecting nutrient uptake. As a result, the tomatoes produced by plants in alkaline soil should taste sweeter.

But: Can baking soda make home-grown tomatoes sweeter?

However, whether this is a good solution for sweeter-tasting tomatoes remains debatable. First of all, the acidity of the soil doesn’t actually have that much of an impact on the flavor of the tomatoes. Certain environmental factors can play a role, but the most important factor in flavor is the variety of tomato you choose – some varieties taste sweeter than others. If you want extra sweet tomatoes, then opt for cherry tomatoes or plum tomatoes.

Second, the amount of baking soda you would have to put in the soil to cause a pH change would actually be toxic to the tomatoes, so adding the home remedy isn’t worth it at all.

According to garden experts, the acidic soil can be neutralized more effectively with lime. Another home remedy can also help, namely eggshells. In this article, we explain why you should crush them into powder and sprinkle them around the base of tomato plants.

Baking soda for tomatoes: what the home remedy can really do

Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure whether baking soda will make your tomatoes sweeter. But you can try the trick yourself by sprinkling some of the home remedy around some of your tomato plants. Baking soda isn’t just about taste, though. Here are a few more uses that have been proven to work.

Repel pests on the tomato plants

This is one of the biggest benefits of using baking soda for tomato plants. The home remedy can protect the plants from aphids and slugs. However, you should make sure that the baking soda only gets into the soil and not on the plants themselves to avoid damage. Also, too much of it is toxic to tomatoes, so care should be taken not to accidentally kill the plants.

Use baking soda against powdery mildew

Powdery mildew is one of the most well-known fungal diseases affecting tomato plants. It can spread to the flowers and thus prevent the plant from bearing fruit. The white-grey powdery coating on the leaves blocks sunlight and prevents photosynthesis. This is where baking soda has proven to be very effective as it can effectively fight the fungal disease. Mix about 4 liters of water with half a teaspoon of mild dish soap and a tablespoon of baking soda in a bucket. Diluted this far, baking soda is not toxic to plants. Put some of the mixture in a spray bottle and mist the leaves and stems on cloudy days.

