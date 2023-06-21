Home » Homecare on the rise | Rethink roles, organization and sales / July 05, 2023 | Berlin
Homecare on the rise | Rethink roles, organization and sales / July 05, 2023 | Berlin

Homecare on the rise | Rethink roles, organization and sales

Berlin – Homecare companies have become an integral part of outpatient care. Political, structural, technical and demographic changes, but above all an evolution in the roles of all those involved in supply and sectors are currently affecting companies.

As »Rethinking« homecare in role, organization and sales can, the

Workshop
Homecare companies on the rise
Between structural changes and economic challenges
July 05, 2023 | 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m
BVMed Academy | Berlin

Proven experts in the homecare industry provide insight into the significant changes in the regulations and des market. They show where they exert pressure to change and what this means for the homecaredistribution means. become together solutions determined in the workshop, which enables the participants to independently strategies for success derive for your company.

Would you also like to make your company »fit for the future«?

Then sign up today! The number of participants is limited.

Program, conditions and registration at: www.bvmed.de/hc-aufbruch-2023

