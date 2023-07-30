Homeopathy desired in pharmacies – medicine and health, medical specialists and wellness

Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers: 60 percent want homeopathy

A current survey by the Federal Association of Drug Manufacturers (BAH) with more than 1000 participants shows that more than half of Germans have a positive attitude towards homeopathic or anthroposophic medicines. The proportion of women at 62 percent is higher than that of men at 47 percent. Advice on these complementary preparations is also important to the Germans: 60 percent find it good when the pharmacist offers a homeopathic or anthroposophic medicinal product of their own accord. This aspect is particularly relevant for the women interviewed. At the same time, women are more likely to ask about these preparations of their own accord, as the BAH survey shows.

Efficacy of homeopathy is rated as high

About a third of the people surveyed stated that they rated the effectiveness of the funds as (very) high. In this context, too, there is a gender-specific and demographic aspect: men and people over the age of 40 are generally somewhat more skeptical about their effectiveness. Young pharmaceutical professionals, on the other hand, see it differently. He does not share the overwhelmingly positive image of homeopathy or anthroposophy that the population has. In a recently published position paper, the Federal Association of Pharmacy Students in Germany (BPhD) has distanced itself critically from homeopathy and other therapy methods described as “unsafe”. According to his ideas, homeopathic medicines should no longer be considered medicines and should be provided with the information that the preparation has no proven effect beyond the placebo effect.”

Criticism by young pharmacists of homeopathy and anthroposophy gives cause for concern

For this Dr. medical Fred-Holger Ludwig from homimed.de: “It is somewhat worrying that the young pharmacists position themselves so negatively and ignore the actual study situation on many homeopathic preparations. Because of course there are high-quality studies that certify their effectiveness beyond placebo. The Health Minister recently commented on demands for better payment for pharmacists in the daily news of June 6, 2023, emphasizing the important role of pharmacists in the field of health advice. This advisory function is no longer available when homeopathic medicines lose their status and are no longer sold in pharmacies.” This can harm patient safety.

An information portal about homeopathy. homimed is aimed at people who want to find out more about different forms of treatment. Homeopathy is increasingly gaining access to areas of conventional medical treatment.

