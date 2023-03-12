Next door the skeptics are currently discussing an SWR contribution on homeopathy. The contribution is indeed not a masterpiece, at least not an educational one. According to the false balance script, let each side have its say, no matter how weird it may be, the article begins with a pharmacist who probably only went through the black version of the pharmacist training course in homeopathy. Afterwards, convinced users have their say, a homeopathic doctor and homeopathy lobbyists such as Robert Jütte, “Manne” Lucha and Biggi Bender. All advertising messages of homeopathy are placed: homeopathy looks at the human being holistically, is gentle and does not harm. In the second part of the program, the homeopathy critic Christian Weymayr try to straighten out a few things, but the false impression that two views are equal is already successfully established.

It is well known that the media likes to make such programs, but it is good that the skeptics are again criticizing this program. I just want to address the point with the “holistic” view of the human being in homeopathy again. It has been said often enough that this does not correspond to Hahnemann’s symptom-oriented teaching. But the pharmacist who appears at the beginning of the program expresses the paradox of the supposedly holistic view in homeopathy with an example that can hardly be surpassed in its vulgar materialism. She asks the reporter what conventional medicine has to offer when children are jealous of one another – there is nothing there, but there are globules.

Has the pharmacist ever heard of family counseling or psychotherapy? Allegedly. But there are still globules against jealousy. This reduces the children to biomachines. Their subjective reasons for being jealous of each other no longer count. Open your mouth, put globules in, repair done. Holistic?

It is possible that friends of homeopathy will now say that the globules are certainly only given in addition, of course the children are taken seriously and one sees why they are jealous of one another. May be or not. At least not a word came from the pharmacist.

Badly cut by the broadcaster? Might be. An isolated case? Rather not. In the descriptions of cases by homeopaths, there are always representations of how psychological problems, including massive trauma, are tackled in a mixture of kitchen psychology and globule materialism. The belief in the “means” is no different from hardcore psychiatry. Why do you want to understand what a depression might make subjectively meaningful and what unfavorable living conditions have led to it if you take it with you C.G. Jung explain and treat with globules.

A rather hair-raising example is the post “Homeopathy for the consequences of abuse, incest and rape” of the Naturopath Peter Raba in the General Homeopathic Newspaper 5/2010. He reports there how homeopaths like to do it, based on his successful treatment cases. Just two examples:

“Years ago, the mother of an adult daughter who had become depressed after being raped came to see me. History: The apparently quite shy girl had been friends for 2 years with a nice young man who had treated her very empathetically, but who, after a reasonable time of their acquaintance, had probably pointed out that it was about time that to allow the experience of physical love. The girl, however, strictly refused. When he repeated his request months later, she again refused, and he broke up with her. Just a week after the separation, the rape was committed by an unknown person. – What happened here: If a soul refuses to have a certain experience at the right time, the primordial principle responsible for this (here Uranus – Saturn) breaks open the door by force so that the experience can be had.”

Peter Raba says quite bluntly that the girl is to blame for the rape, she only had to have sex with her boyfriend beforehand, then nothing would have happened, then the responsible primal principle would not have forced open the door. The victim is made into the perpetrator, her subjective view of things is not discussed. She gets globules and whether that’s why she didn’t go for psychotherapy, just as it’s not uncommon for cancer to go without “orthodox” treatment until it’s too late, nobody knows, Mr. Raba certainly doesn’t mention it, he has one Explanation (the “responsible primal principle”) and a remedy (globules).

One of the remedies Mr. Raba uses for such problems is Sepia succus:

“When men use women merely as sex objects to vent their desires or as birthing machines, and the woman suffers from not seeing her primarily as a human being, this remedy is to be considered. Even when young boys have been abused by horny women, this giant drug (…) can prove to be a wonderful cure.”

If Haribo doesn’t make you happy, take globules and submit? How can something like that be written? Was there criticism from the scene in one of the following issues? It would have been necessary. Homeopathy looks at people holistically, is it gentle and does not harm?

