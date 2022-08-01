Home Health HomePod mini re-pairing tutorial, 4 tricks to reset HomePod to settings
Health

HomePod mini re-pairing tutorial, 4 tricks to reset HomePod to settings

by admin
HomePod mini re-pairing tutorial, 4 tricks to reset HomePod to settings

Whether it is HomePod or HomePod mini, it may be unable to connect to the Internet or not responding, or even play music with AirPlay without sound or the HomePod mini sound intermittently. This article will teach you four HomePod mini reset and HomePod mini re-pairing skills, whether it is iPhone, iPad, Mac or HomePod mini can be set for you, so that you can immediately improve the problem of HomePod unable to connect or no sound.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac settings

To re-pair HomePod mini or reset HomePod to factory defaults, you can use the following four methods to reset HomePod mini:

Method 1. Reset HomePod mini via iPhone

Step 1. Open the built-in “Home APP” and click on the “HomePod” device.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac settings

Step 2. Swipe down on the HomePod mini page, click the “Settings” button in the lower right corner, it will enter the HomePod mini settings, swipe to the bottom and click the “Reset HomePod” option.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup1

Step 3. After clicking “Remove Accessories”, press “Remove” to let HomePod mini clear all content and settings, and then you can re-pair iPhone and HomePod mini. (Click me to see HomePod mini pairing skills)

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 2

Method 2. Reset HomePod mini via iPad

Step 1. Open the iPad’s built-in “Home App” and click to reset the “HomePod” device.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 3

Step 2. Swipe down and click the HomePod mini “Settings” icon.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 4

Step 3. Swipe to the bottom of the page and select “Reset HomePod”, then click “Remove Accessories”, which will allow HomePod mini to clear all content and settings, and allow iPad and HomePod mini to be paired again. (Click me to see HomePod mini pairing skills)

See also  What the most downloaded apps in Ukraine tell us about the war

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 5

Method 3. Reset HomePod mini via Mac

Step 1. Open the built-in “Home App” in the macOS system, and click to reset the “HomePod” device.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 6

Step 2. Right-click the HomePod mini button and select “Settings”.

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 7

Step 3. Press “Reset HomePod” and click “Remove Accessories” to clear all content and settings of HomePod mini, and then re-pair HomePod mini. (Click me to see HomePod mini pairing skills)

HomePod mini reset tips: iPhone, iPad and Mac setup 8

How to reset tutorial directly with HomePod mini

If there is no way to delete the HomePod mini device from the “Home App”, you can directly press the top HomePod touch panel, or reset it back to the factory default, the steps are as follows:

Step 1. FirstUnplug the HomePod mini power cordWait 5 to 10 seconds before plugging in the socket again

How to reset tutorial directly with HomePod mini

Step 2. WhenA white spinning circle appears at the topback,Press and hold the top of HomePod for about 10 seconds

How to reset directly with HomePod mini Tutorial 1

Step 3. Press to go tored rotating lightSiri will also say “HomePod is about to resetwhen hearing “three beeps”, you can release the top of the HomePod, you can reset the HomePod mini and clear all data back to the original factory defaults, and then re-pair it later. (Click me to see HomePod mini pairing skills)

How to reset tutorial 3 directly with HomePod mini

How to re-pair HomePod mini

After removing the HomePod mini device from the “Home APP”, you need to unplug the HomePod mini power cord and wait about 5 seconds before plugging it back in. (If it is reset through the top of the device, you do not need to re-plug the power supply, you can directly replace theHomePod re-pairing。）

See also  INPS and the Ministry of Health and Finance hire graduates and graduates indefinitely

How to re-pair HomePod mini

Wait for the HomePod mini to enter the pairing setting mode, and when the white rotating light is completed, you will hear “boom~”, you can bring the iPad or iPhone close to the device, it will pop out HomePod mini settingsPairing assistant prompt window, press “setting” to do so.

✳️ How to pair HomePod mini with macOS? If the macOS system only needs to add HomeKit accessories through the “Home App”, you can also use more options to see HomePod settings

HomePod mini re-pairing how to set up 1

Point the circle inside your iPhone over the top of the HomePod to pair successfully and then select a room.

HomePod mini re-pairing how to set up 2

Open “Use personalization requirements“, you will see that HomePod is ready, click “Finish”, you can control the HomePod mini device through the Home App.

HomePod mini re-pairing how to set up 3

What should I do if the HomePod mini cannot be paired?

If HomePod mini or HomePod cannot be paired, you can try the following solutions:

  • Upgrade iOS or iPadOS to the latest version
  • Check whether the built-in “Family” App is still there, if deleted, install the “Family App” back
  • Check if the Wi-Fi connection is normal
  • Cannot use the personal hotspot as a Wi-Fi connection, which will cause the HomePod mini to fail to pair
  • Make sure that Apple ID two-factor authentication and iCloud keyring are enabled
  • Open the “Home” app to confirm whether the HomePod device has been added

Function summary

If there is a problem with the HomePod mini or cannot connect to the network, usually only after getting a new environment, or after the WiFi is re-adjusted, the HomePod mini needs to be reset once, and the iPhone and HomePod mini are re-paired. HomePod can be used in the current network environment.

See also  Vitamin D deficiency? You can tell by your sense of smell

More practical tips:

You may also like

Covid in September? Around the corner another 10...

Google and SkyWater Technology’s Open Source Chip Design...

Omega-3, how many are needed to lower (a...

here is what is happening in the world

The new weapon against Covid? A calculator gave...

High Performance Color Aesthetics IWC Top Gun Naval...

Covid: 36,966 infected, 83 deaths, rate at 18%...

Denying rumors that it will be shutting down...

Sudden flushes | Maximum attention: silent but very...

Apple increases AppStore advertising space: there are also...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy