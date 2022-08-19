Murder-suicide yesterday night, Wednesday 17 August 2022, in Strona, in the province of Biella. Antonio Belli, 58-year-old unemployed, killed his 80-year-old retired mother Elsa Antonini, hitting her several times with a gym dumbbell in their home in the Boero hamlet, after which he went out by car and reached the Pistolesa bridge in Veglio by throwing himself below. The carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command and of the Cossato Biellese company intervened on the spot and could not help but ascertain the two deaths. Even the prosecutor of Biella, Teresa Angela Camelio, has in fact closed the case by not having any autopsy, as the dynamics of what happened are very clear and there is no need to seek further perpetrators.

A wallet with 1,100 euros in cash, his mobile phone and his glasses, but no tickets. The man’s body was now 100 meters below, with no escape. According to the reconstruction of the investigators, in the last period the man was suffering from obsessive delusions and the belief that he had an incurable disease, so he had repeatedly asked for the intervention of the local health authorities. He also took several medications. The neighbors had never heard him arguing with his mother, with whom he had lived in that house for three years after moving from the province of Siena.