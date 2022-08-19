Home Health Homicide-suicide in the Boero district of Strona (Biella) | Antonio Belli kills his mother Elsa Antinini and then throws himself off a bridge
Health

Homicide-suicide in the Boero district of Strona (Biella) | Antonio Belli kills his mother Elsa Antinini and then throws himself off a bridge

by admin
Homicide-suicide in the Boero district of Strona (Biella) | Antonio Belli kills his mother Elsa Antinini and then throws himself off a bridge

Murder-suicide yesterday night, Wednesday 17 August 2022, in Strona, in the province of Biella. Antonio Belli, 58-year-old unemployed, killed his 80-year-old retired mother Elsa Antonini, hitting her several times with a gym dumbbell in their home in the Boero hamlet, after which he went out by car and reached the Pistolesa bridge in Veglio by throwing himself below. The carabinieri of the investigative unit of the provincial command and of the Cossato Biellese company intervened on the spot and could not help but ascertain the two deaths. Even the prosecutor of Biella, Teresa Angela Camelio, has in fact closed the case by not having any autopsy, as the dynamics of what happened are very clear and there is no need to seek further perpetrators.

A wallet with 1,100 euros in cash, his mobile phone and his glasses, but no tickets. The man’s body was now 100 meters below, with no escape. According to the reconstruction of the investigators, in the last period the man was suffering from obsessive delusions and the belief that he had an incurable disease, so he had repeatedly asked for the intervention of the local health authorities. He also took several medications. The neighbors had never heard him arguing with his mother, with whom he had lived in that house for three years after moving from the province of Siena.

See also  Drones for drugs and emergencies on the Veneto motorways

You may also like

Apple, that’s why you need to update your...

Best foods to lower blood sugar: here is...

Do you want to age healthy? Think about...

RK Pro series wireless mechanical keyboards with interchangeable...

Five things that cause memory loss, according to...

Why do people continue to die of Covid...

TikTok’s built-in browser was exploded to record user...

Cancer, five million avoidable deaths without smoking, alcohol...

SIE launches PlayStation Games for PC website, announcing...

Bad weather in Bogliasco, morning for groups in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy