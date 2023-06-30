Homosexuality in old age: How is life as a queer pensioner couple?

Bruno Schnabel and Hans Spors belong to a generation when homosexuality was still a punishable offense. For them, there were no terms like queer; instead, Paragraph 175, which criminalized “homosexual desire,” still applied. In the stern the two over 70-year-olds tell their story.

Bruno Schnabel and his husband Hans Spors live in the very north of Germany. You have chosen the island of Sylt as your retirement home. Spors is 76 years old, and 77 candles will soon be burning on his husband’s birthday cake. The two men only met a little later in life. Coincidentally. In a Sylt gay bar that no longer exists today.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

