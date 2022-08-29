Home Health Honor 70 jumps out of China, confirms UK launch for international version-ePrice.HK
Health

Honor 70 jumps out of China, confirms UK launch for international version-ePrice.HK

by admin
Honor 70 jumps out of China, confirms UK launch for international version-ePrice.HK

The Honor 70, released at the end of May this year, is positioned as a mid-tier model, with prices ranging from RMB 2,699 to RMB 3,399 (equivalent to HK$3,067 to HK$3,869) in China. Shortly after the Honor 70 was released in the Chinese market in early June, some retailers introduced the National Bank version to Hong Kong, with prices ranging from HK$3,699 to HK$4,199. Honor 70 has been confirmed to launch an international version and is ready to go on sale in the UK.

International version without 12GB RAM option

Different from the Chinese market, there are 3 configurations. The version listed in the UK only has two options of 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. There is no 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options in the Chinese market. The prices of the two are 480 and 530 respectively. GBP (approximately HK$4,396 and HK$4,854). The specifications are basically the same as those listed in China, such as a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution OLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The price is higher than the Chinese version

The international version of the Honor 70 launched in the UK is also equipped with a 32MP selfie lens, a Sony IMX800 54MP main lens on the back, a 50MP macro + ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth-of-field lens. The Solo Cut shooting mode that can simultaneously record horizontal and vertical videos is also retained. . The international version of the Honor 70 will be pre-loaded with the Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12 and will be available in three body options: silver, green and black. The Honor 70 will go on sale in the UK on September 2, with a launch date for other markets to be determined.

See also  To lose weight and lose weight in the belly and hips in menopause without playing sports, we could follow these tips on diet

0829-2c.jpg

0829-2b.jpg

Source: androidcentral

You may also like

Nasa, the launch of Artemis to the Moon...

In 20 years, users listed 6 shortcomings, saying...

Lancet: anti-inflammatories block Covid infection. Remuzzi: “Vaccines a...

Network, research and relationship. Romagna’s strategy to beat...

Andrea Presti: “I, bodybuilding, Ronaldo, Mister Olympia, the...

TikTok discovered by politics: after Calenda Berlusconi also...

Dungeons 4 Announces First Trailer – Dungeons 4...

Andrea Presti: “I, bodybuilding, Ronaldo, Mister Olympia, the...

Pollution can cause heart attacks, even in ‘healthy’...

NASA announced the sound of the black hole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy