The Honor 70, released at the end of May this year, is positioned as a mid-tier model, with prices ranging from RMB 2,699 to RMB 3,399 (equivalent to HK$3,067 to HK$3,869) in China. Shortly after the Honor 70 was released in the Chinese market in early June, some retailers introduced the National Bank version to Hong Kong, with prices ranging from HK$3,699 to HK$4,199. Honor 70 has been confirmed to launch an international version and is ready to go on sale in the UK.

International version without 12GB RAM option

Different from the Chinese market, there are 3 configurations. The version listed in the UK only has two options of 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 8GB RAM, 256GB storage. There is no 12GB RAM and 512GB storage options in the Chinese market. The prices of the two are 480 and 530 respectively. GBP (approximately HK$4,396 and HK$4,854). The specifications are basically the same as those listed in China, such as a 6.67-inch FHD+ resolution OLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, and a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The price is higher than the Chinese version

The international version of the Honor 70 launched in the UK is also equipped with a 32MP selfie lens, a Sony IMX800 54MP main lens on the back, a 50MP macro + ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth-of-field lens. The Solo Cut shooting mode that can simultaneously record horizontal and vertical videos is also retained. . The international version of the Honor 70 will be pre-loaded with the Magic UI 6.1 interface based on Android 12 and will be available in three body options: silver, green and black. The Honor 70 will go on sale in the UK on September 2, with a launch date for other markets to be determined.

Source: androidcentral