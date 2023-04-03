Honor brings the new Band 7 to the market, a wearable that is proposed as a monitoring center for your health and sports activities. The smartband market has seen the arrival of tons of new devices in recent times, hence why you should prefer Honor Band 7 to any other wearable? Find out with us in our review!

‌ Honor Band 7 review ‌

‌ Design and materials ‌

The main (and obvious) feature of Honor Band 7 it’s the touchscreen display OLED da 1.47″ with resolution from 194 x 368 pixel, 282 PPI and curvature 2,5D. The colors are brilliant and the information displayed on the screen is always clearly visible even in direct sunlight. The silicone rubber strap (available in black and white/green) is pleasant to the touch and does not cause discomfort on the skinbut it cannot be removed and replaced at will.

On the left side of the device there is thesingle button of Honor Band 7, which activates the display or deactivates incoming calls. On the lower part, however, we find the monitoring sensors of health and sports activities, supported by the two magnets predisposed to recharge.

The eighteen notches on the strap allow you to adjust the band to any type of wrist, the advice is always to keep it a little tighter for more effective and precise monitoring. The overall dimensions are 43 x 25.4 x 10.99 mm, for a weight of 18 grams without strap and 29 grams in full formation, with impermeability up to 5 atmospheres.

‌ Software and functions ‌

Like any self-respecting smartband, Honor Band 7 is able to track 11 sport in a professional way, including outdoor running, walking, cycling, indoor activities, yoga, skipping rope and indoor running. Trackable activities go up to 96 if we consider the various discipline integrated into the various macro-categories. The tracking it works excellently and the band manages to recognize the activity just carried out with good precision, also reporting an estimate of the calorie as soon as burn. From the settings on the device you can activate the automatic recognition of sporting activity, but we advise you to use the app Honor Health to start tracking your chosen activity for greater accuracy.

The highlight of Honor Band 7however, is certainly the constant monitoring of health: the wearable, in fact, is able to keep track 24 ore on the day of heart ratel’blood oxygen and the level of stress accumulated, creating a detailed report that can be viewed both on the device display and within the aforementioned app. With this band you can also keep track of the sleep quality: wearing the device even at night, in fact, the Honor Health app will create a report to indicate the entry into the REM phase and the various “activity” nocturnal of our body.

If, on the other hand, you use the smartband to have a quick way to view incoming notifications on your smartphone, Honor Band 7 also covers this need. Thanks to the larger display compared to the classic wearables of this category, it is possible to view notifications and read the text even without having to raise your arm. The test conducted on iOS showed a great compatibility with almost all applications, with a few exceptions (there was no way to view notifications from Forza, a well-known app for real-time sports scores).

The display can also be customized with various watchface which show the information we need in the most disparate ways. For example, it will be possible to choose a dial that focuses more on monitoring physical activities rather than on the time, or transform the band into a clock with hands.

‌ Battery and range ‌

Honor declares that the battery of Band 7 is able to last up to 14 dayswith an average of 10 days in case of heavy use. The truth is that the autonomy of the device varies greatly according to the functions enabled and the use made of it.

In our tests, with tracking of the heartbeat and of stress always active, with sleep monitoring overnight and several tests for the sports activities (mostly running and free exercise) the battery never went beyond i 7 days of autonomy.

Luckily, the magnetic charging with the cable included in the package it is really very fast and within 1 hour and a half it is able to restore the Honor Band 7 battery to 100%.

‌ Honor Band 7 Review – Price and considerations ‌

Functions and customizations make Honor Band 7 a complete smartband. The device is offered at a list price of 50€ and already at this price we feel warmly recommend the purchase also only for the larger display compared to the classic bands. With the discount code found below, however, you can get your Honor Band 7 for less than 35€: an unmissable opportunity if you always want to keep your sporting activity and health under control.

