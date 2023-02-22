Home Health Honor Magic5 Lite Review – Andrea Galeazzi
Honor Magic5 Lite Review – Andrea Galeazzi

Honor Magic5 Lite Review – Andrea Galeazzi

Thin and light but with a battery that promises great autonomy, and with great in the case of Honor Magic5 Lite we mean double the average. What to do but put it to the test in a 48-hour test?! Here’s how it went..

Weight and size

161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm
175 g

Operating system

Android 12, Magic UI 6.1

Storage

128 GB

Display

6.67″
1080 x 2400 pixel

Camera

64 mpx f/1.8
Frontale 16 mpx

SOC e RAM

Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
RAM 6 GB

Net

HSPA, LTE-A, 5G

Drums

5100 mAH

Materiali design e touch-and-feel

Here is where it stands out, usually smartphones with this display size and this battery reach or exceed 200 grams. He is thick 7.9mm e ne pesa 175, Of grams. really not bad. However, you cannot have everything: no waterproof certification.

As for connectivity we find 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Android Auto and USB-C 2.0 port with OTG function.

Display

Il display it’s a nice AMOLED and 6,67″ with resolution FHD+ e refresh rate a 120Hz. Under the sun you can see and colors and viewing angles are obviously excellent, from AMOLED. No problems to report.

Processor and memory

Il processor it is Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm’s 5G with 6GB Of RAM e 128GB Of internal memory not expandable.

Drums

The drums it’s a 5.100mAh with wired charging a 40W and.. yes, the range is crazy! I finished my first day of use with still 76% remaining, it wasn’t a day that was too stressful, with 2:43 hours of display on and a lot of GPS but at the end of the second day, with another 4:28 hours of display on to add up , however, I found myself after 21:00 with the remaining 19%. Definitely above average, almost double.

Software and ecosystem

The software on board is Android 12 with the patch updated to January. Honor has not yet communicated whether this will be one of the models with monthly or quarterly patches.

Photo and video

Il rooms compartment is formed from:

  • camera principal and 64MP with f/1.8 aperture,
  • camera ultra wide angle 5MP with f/2.2 aperture,
  • camera macro 2MP with f/2.4 aperture.

The photo/video sector is mid-range, there is no zoom camera and the results are average. Ok for a social/generalist use.

App e gaming

Performance test passed. It is certainly not the fastest phone ever seen and I caught some small lag every now and then but in the end it is fluid and usable in everyday life, without any problems. The only thing that didn’t drive me crazy is the vibration feedback, not too precise.

Final judgement

His prezzo is equal to 389 euro, not very little but in fact we find a very nice display, good reliability and photos that are not top but suitable for social use without too many pretensions, which in the end is good for 90% of us users. But then there’s the battery that if it’s a fundamental point for you.. you can’t ignore it!

How he takes pictures

