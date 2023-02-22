Thin and light but with a battery that promises great autonomy, and with great in the case of Honor Magic5 Lite we mean double the average. What to do but put it to the test in a 48-hour test?! Here’s how it went..
Weight and size
161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm
175 g
Operating system
Android 12, Magic UI 6.1
Storage
128 GB
Display
6.67″
1080 x 2400 pixel
Camera
64 mpx f/1.8
Frontale 16 mpx
SOC e RAM
Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
RAM 6 GB
Net
HSPA, LTE-A, 5G
Drums
5100 mAH
Materiali design e touch-and-feel
Here is where it stands out, usually smartphones with this display size and this battery reach or exceed 200 grams. He is thick 7.9mm e ne pesa 175, Of grams. really not bad. However, you cannot have everything: no waterproof certification.
As for connectivity we find 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, Android Auto and USB-C 2.0 port with OTG function.
Display
Il display it’s a nice AMOLED and 6,67″ with resolution FHD+ e refresh rate a 120Hz. Under the sun you can see and colors and viewing angles are obviously excellent, from AMOLED. No problems to report.
Processor and memory
Il processor it is Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm’s 5G with 6GB Of RAM e 128GB Of internal memory not expandable.
Drums
The drums it’s a 5.100mAh with wired charging a 40W and.. yes, the range is crazy! I finished my first day of use with still 76% remaining, it wasn’t a day that was too stressful, with 2:43 hours of display on and a lot of GPS but at the end of the second day, with another 4:28 hours of display on to add up , however, I found myself after 21:00 with the remaining 19%. Definitely above average, almost double.
Software and ecosystem
The software on board is Android 12 with the patch updated to January. Honor has not yet communicated whether this will be one of the models with monthly or quarterly patches.
Photo and video
Il rooms compartment is formed from:
- camera principal and 64MP with f/1.8 aperture,
- camera ultra wide angle 5MP with f/2.2 aperture,
- camera macro 2MP with f/2.4 aperture.
The photo/video sector is mid-range, there is no zoom camera and the results are average. Ok for a social/generalist use.
App e gaming
Performance test passed. It is certainly not the fastest phone ever seen and I caught some small lag every now and then but in the end it is fluid and usable in everyday life, without any problems. The only thing that didn’t drive me crazy is the vibration feedback, not too precise.
Final judgement
His prezzo is equal to 389 euro, not very little but in fact we find a very nice display, good reliability and photos that are not top but suitable for social use without too many pretensions, which in the end is good for 90% of us users. But then there’s the battery that if it’s a fundamental point for you.. you can’t ignore it!
