Questioned by Concept Vecchio on the pages of Repubblica, the former Minister of Health speaks of the new government and of “concern for the fourth dose”. But the unpublished is definitely on migrantsabout which we have heard less often in the past: “We must definitely fight – listen’ – against the choices that trample on human rights, but we must not fall into the trap of those who want to hide the material problems of the majority of Italians“.

According to Speranza there is a “design of the right which, by attacking NGOs, hides the real problems of the Italians, which instead must be the heart of our opposition“. The real problems of the Italians? That is, the ones you caused, dear former Minister? Problems for which the responsibility falls on your heads. Speranza talks about human rights after having deprived thousands of people of work, salary and sustenance. However, he remains of the same line on “no vax” doctors, armed with a consistency which, however, in this case is a clear sign of ideology.

Hope immediately attacks: “I’m worried about the fourth dose of the vaccines. Vaccines were the shield that saved us and the vast majority of Italians understood this“. No, former minister, you forced them. Because if the vast majority of Italians chose to get vaccinated, apart from the terror you created, the others did it because they were obliged.

Not only that, Speranza talks about the rights of migrants but even today he would agree to take away wages and leave people without sustenance. Side note: Is Hope worried about the few bookings for the fourth dose? But didn’t the Italians understand the importance of vaccination? Are they all idiots now that they don’t get the fourth dose? Obviously, dear former minister, the Italians have understood that something is not right. That what you told him wasn’t true. “I worked very well with Letizia Moratti“, He finally adds,”on vaccines and the fight against covid had a correct positiona ”, he says after endless fights to the bad guys of Lombardy.

There comes a time when common sense should dictate silence.