news-txt”>

Covid “is still an open problem. There is an indication of the two international organizations of reference, the European Medicines Agency and the European Center for Disease Control and Surveillance, which invite all people over sixty to a further dose of booster. My appeal to people over sixty or frail people is to immediately book an additional dose of vaccine in view of the more complicated months, traditionally autumn and winter “. So on RTL 102.5 the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

On the anti-Covid vaccination, Speranza adds, “no more ambiguity, I tell Salvini, Meloni, speak clearly about vaccines. We must consider that whatever happens after September 25, the country will continue on the line of respecting scientific evidence, we cannot afford mistakes on such a delicate matter. “” I appeal to all leaders to say that after 9/26 yes continues with the same determination in the vaccination campaign. I ask everyone to tell, he too – he said – to the political forces where there were elements of ambiguity “.

Will the school mask be compulsory in September? “At the start, certainly not, then the epidemiological picture will be evaluated step by step. The hope is that we can use the theme of recommendation and individual responsibility over obligation. I would be a little more cautious in saying no mask”. Thus the Minister of Health Hope at RTL 102.5. “No obligation – he specified – however, does not mean no mask, this is true for a stadium, for an evening at the cinema or at the theater. To say that there is no obligation always means assuming an element of individual responsibility”.