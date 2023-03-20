news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PORDENONE, MARCH 20 – “When it is said that the resources put into health care are wasteful, in my opinion, one always ends up making a mistake, and it is the justification used by those who want to make cuts. And with the cuts, unfortunately, weaken the defense of a right which is instead essential. I think that the investments made in health care must be monitored very carefully, but we must make many more than those made today”. This was stated by the former Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, on the sidelines of an electoral event.



“For three years, in the three years of Covid, Italy had health expenditure above 7%, today we are falling below 7% again, and this is a very serious mistake – he specified – The two things must go together : spending more resources and spending them better, but the path of reducing resources is certainly not the right one and the center-left platform instead goes in the direction of an expansion of the resources that are spent on the defense of health in all the Regions of our country “.



Speranza – who reiterated that he was very serene about the investigations related to the pandemic – was challenged by about twenty no Vaxes, who repeatedly interrupted his speech before being escorted out of the room.



