Like the title of a famous collection of horror stories by Stephen King, sometimes they come back, the health Taliban who have caused great devastation with their Chinese recipe for Covid-zero. This is the case of the most representative of these healthcare Taliban: that Robert Hope which has imposed on Italy the harshest, most senseless and, precisely for this reason, harmful restrictive measures of the West.

Conversing with an Ansa journalist, the former health minister attacked the current governmentwhich in truth is moving with great circumspection, given that his predecessor, the very prudent Horace Schillacihas postponed the obligation of increasingly useless masks in hospitals and nursing homes until next spring.

Speranza’s attack on the government

These are the words of the politician from Potenza: “Meloni’s strategy of pretending that Covid no longer exists and that all in all you can do without vaccines seems to me to have failed. As always, reality is stronger than communication.”

Meanwhile, it really does not seem that the current executive is doing what Speranza claimsas can be inferred from the aforementioned prudence, in my opinion excessive, with which we continue to manage the control of a pathology, that deriving from Sars-Cov-2, which is currently less lethal than other respiratory diseases of the moment.

So much so that, as reported in an interesting article published in “Il Manifesto”, in Germany, the authorities have effectively officially decreed the end of the pandemic. Although the news has completely “escaped” our journals, it seems that in the heated debate between opening and closing operators, the former have decidedly prevailed. According to Christian Drosten, the most authoritative German virologist, “the pandemic is over, although small waves will still be possible, the level of immunity in the population is so large and resistant that the virus has little chance of surviving next summer.”

Last Japanese

But for the irreducible Hopewho seems to want to emulate the example of Hiroo Honoda, a Japanese soldier who remained in the jungle of the Philippines until 1974, refusing to believe that the war had been over for almost thirty years, Covid is alive and well and fighting with him and to his comrades of viral terror.

Furthermore, after having flushed huge resources in the purchase of an enormous quantity of doses of expensive vaccines, which quickly became obsolete due to the multiple mutations of the coronavirus, Speranza tries in some way to unload the responsibility for the last ones on the shoulders of the Meloni government, unsuccessful vaccination campaigns.

Basically, even from this point of view it seems to me that the line of the current government is the same that is prevailing in much of the advanced world; that is, vaccinating the frail and letting the healthy component of the population become immunized in a natural way, as has always been the case with the so-called seasonal flu.

Obviously we can understand that for a character who has toured Italy far and wide, promising to end it with the restrictions only when we have no more Covid deaths, this all sounds like heresy. But, like many other thorny dossiers left as a “gift” by those who previously occupied the button room, the slow health normalization carried out by the right-centre majority does nothing but respond to an elementary principle of reality.

Claudio Romiti, 29 December 2022