Hoping and fearing in the clinics

The hospital landscape in Germany is to be redesigned. Or rather, it has to be redesigned, as Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) says. The healthcare system is facing major challenges. Demographic change not only means that the population is getting older and the burden on the healthcare system is constantly increasing. In the future, more staff will retire than there will be young professionals. In addition, many clinics have been underfunded for years. There are many reasons for that. This includes inflation, but also the consequences of the pandemic.

Marie Lisa Kehler

Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The reform therefore provides for a significant change in the remuneration system. Instead of receiving flat rates per case, as before, the clinics should receive around 60 percent of the remuneration for the provision of staff, emergency rooms and other services. The planned changes could protect smaller clinics in more rural areas in particular, which have only been able to bill a few cases so far. In addition, uniform and stricter quality specifications should apply throughout Germany.

Reinhard Schaffert, Managing Director of the Hesse Clinic Network, finds words of praise but also criticism for the key issues paper. “It is undisputed that something has to change in the current structure,” he says. “Due to inflation and increased costs, hospital financing is currently disproportionate to the income, which is regulated by law.”

Most recently, several clinics in the Rhine-Main area, including Klinikum Höchst and Klinikum Hanau, had to report red numbers. Deficits in the millions that have to be absorbed by the responsible municipalities. In order to ensure the continued operation of Klinikum Höchst, the city must inject at least 47 million euros by the end of 2024, and in Hanau a 5.8 million deficit must be compensated for in 2022.

More than 80 percent of the houses expect a deficit

It is well known that the financing of many clinics has long since stopped working. An internal survey conducted by the Hesse Clinic Network among its members shows how dramatic the situation is. According to Schaffert, more than 80 percent of the houses that took part anticipate annual accounts with a deficit for 2023. Because of the insufficient investment financing of the federal states for decades and the treatment reimbursements that have not been adjusted to inflation, these pillars of hospital financing are no longer in proportion to the increased costs, according to a statement from the hospital association. “Loss-deficit hospitals add an average of around 460 euros per case they treat,” Schaffert calculated. If the reform is not launched quickly, it is possible that one or the other clinic will have to file for bankruptcy early. Such a scenario, the managing director criticizes, was taken into account in the current draft.