HörHanse / An association for good hearing

Good hearing for everyone through the interlocking of excellent players from the fields of science, research and trade – that’s what HörHanse stands for. Knowledge about hearing health is concentrated in Lübeck like no other city in Germany and HörHanse wants to use this asset for itself.

The initiator of this lighthouse project is, on the one hand, the Hörakustik campus as the central training, further education and training center for hearing acoustics. As part of an internationally unique learning location cooperation between the Federal State Vocational School for Hearing Acousticians (LBS) and the Academy for Hearing Acoustics (afh), the afh and the LBS have been teaching future hearing acousticians from all over Germany in theory and practice on the campus since 1972. The intermediate and journeyman exams as well as master courses and exams also take place on campus. Also located on the Hörakustik campus and part of HörHanse is the German Hearing Devices Institute (DHI), an accredited testing center and research institute in the field of hearing acoustics. Other HörHanse players are hear concept, the University of Lübeck, the Technical University of Lübeck, the University of Music Lübeck and the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein.

The members of HörHanse pursue the goal of networking more closely with each other and with the region in order to increase the attractiveness of the location for cooperation partners. A first step in this direction – a joint homepage at www.hoerhanse.de – has already been implemented. It provides information on who is working in the Hanseatic city in the field of hearing and with which skills, abilities and unique selling propositions, and thus represents a direct line between the members, industrial companies, start-ups, scientific institutions, students and trainees.

The HörHanse will link the hearing aid acoustics campus and the hearing aid acoustics trade more closely to the scientific and clinical field of hearing health – after all, the training to become a hearing aid acoustician is not a one-way street, but opens up journeymen and master craftsmen, in addition to numerous specializations, the way to a bachelor’s or master’s degree at the Technical College or University of Lübeck. The DHI can also be a place of activity for students and graduates from colleges and universities, which regularly assigns scientific work and thus benefits from the transfer of knowledge and information exchange via HörHanse.

The aim of the cooperation is also the expansion of interdisciplinary cooperation, such as the establishment of a joint test person database and the collective acquisition and use of measuring techniques and laboratories. Thus, scientific, diagnostic and therapeutic options for the treatment of hearing disorders should be applied more quickly. These developments should first be brought closer to a general audience in order to arouse interest in HörHanse and the care of hearing loss. Another addressee is the international specialist audience that you want to bind to conferences.

The project, which is valued at around 300,000 euros, is being funded by the Damp Foundation, which supports medical research and teaching, social projects and the training of young medical professionals in the states of Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Background to the hearing aid acoustics campus

Background to the hearing care professional trade

In Germany there are around 5.4 million people with an indicated hearing loss. Hearing impairment is one of the ten most common health problems. In more than 7,200 hearing care professional companies, 18,000 hearing care professionals already provide around 3.7 million people in Germany with the most modern hearing systems. The Federal Guild of Hearing Care Professionals (biha) KdöR represents the interests of hearing care professionals in Germany.

The quality of care in the field of hearing systems in Germany is very good, as confirmed by the largest survey on hearing system supply ever conducted by statutory health insurance companies (GKV). Around 90 percent of the insured were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with their individual care situation. And this regardless of whether you have chosen an additional cost-free supply or have made a private co-payment.

In addition to the initial treatment of the customer, the hearing care professional is also responsible for the accompanying fine adjustment with repeated checks and readjustments of the hearing system functions. He also advises on hearing protection, tinnitus and all hearing-related topics.

