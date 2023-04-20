Horizon Therapeutics plc and MIT Solve announce the launch of the third annual Horizon…

Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the launch of the third annual global innovation competition, The Horizon Prize, sponsored by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Solve.

Each year, as part of the Horizon Prize, Horizon challenges entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide to think creatively to solve a significant problem for the rare disease community. The winner will receive grants totaling $150,000.

It is estimated that 85% of all biomedical research funding is wasted due to inefficiencies. This results in great potential to reduce waste and redundancies while increasing the impact of investments in research and development.[1] With this year’s question “How can we reduce the impact of rare disease healthcare on the environment and ease the burden on affected families?” Technology-based solutions are sought that cover the following areas, among others:

Diagnostic procedures for patients with rare diseases (saving of time, costs, etc.)

Increased efficiency in clinical studies and research

Reduction of single-use products, disposable plastics and medical/hazardous waste in research and manufacturing

Develop or promote alternative packaging that is reusable, recyclable or biodegradable without compromising sterility and safety

Streamlining the transportation of consumables and therapies through efficient shipping, cold storage, and delivery

They find out here more and submit your application by June 23, 2023.

“Through this year’s Horizon Prize, we want to encourage innovators to come up with ideas to reduce research inefficiencies and solve problems faced by people living with rare diseases and their caregivers,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and CEO of Horizon. “We took inspiration from previous winners and look forward to the ideas of this year’s participants.”

In 2022, the Horizon Prize focused on improving the quality of life for people living with rare diseases. The winner, EB Research Partnershipbrought a solution that addresses real-time connectivity for patients living with the rare skin disease Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and serves as a comprehensive, centralized platform model for the rare disease community at large.

“The funding we received through the Horizon Prize in 2022 is a great foundation to further develop the central platform for patients with EB and their caregivers,” said Michael Hund, CEO of EB Research Partnership. “Developing a comprehensive digital platform for patients with EB was an important step in improving the quality of life and enabling more real-time collaboration between patients, families and the healthcare providers who can support them in managing their treatment.”

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address the essential needs of people living with rare, autoimmune and serious inflammatory diseases. At Horizon, we believe science and compassion must work together to truly transform patients’ lives. For more information on the efforts we are making in this regard, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com. You are also welcome to follow us Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

