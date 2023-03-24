Higher risk of breast cancer with hormonal contraception

According to the Robert Koch Institute (KiGGS Welle 2), a large proportion of all women (62 percent) between the ages of 18 and 31 use the pill as a contraceptive ( 1 ). This usually contains progestins (synthetic progesterone) or a combination of estrogen and progestins.

Already in a meta-analysis from 1996 ( 2 ) showed that pills with the combined active ingredients slightly increase the risk of breast cancer within 10 years. In recent years, however, contraceptive methods that contain only one progestin have become particularly popular. How and whether these could also influence the risk of breast cancer was not clarified.

In March 2023, a study (meta-analysis) was published in which researchers examined a corresponding connection ( 3 ). It was found that progestogen-only pills or contraceptives in general that consist only of progestins – just like the combined estrogen-progestin preparations – can increase the risk of breast cancer.

Every hormonal contraceptive increases the risk of breast cancer

For their study, the researchers analyzed data from the UK – namely from 9,948 women who had breast cancer and 18,171 women who did not have breast cancer (all under 50 years old). 44 percent of breast cancer patients and 39 percent of healthy women used hormonal contraceptives. Half of these women used progestogen-only supplements.

The analysis results were as follows:

The combined birth control pills increased the risk of breast cancer by 23 percent. The progestogen-only pills increased the risk of breast cancer by 29 percent. Progestin-only contraceptives for injection (three-month injection) increased the risk by 18 percent. Hormone implants made from progestins (contraceptive wands) increased the risk by 28 percent. Intrauterine devices with progestins (hormone coils) increased the risk by 21 percent.

Carefully weigh the benefits and risks

Of course, medicines always have side effects – and so do hormonal contraceptives, which is why the user has to carefully weigh the risks against the benefits. The possible disadvantages of oral contraceptives include, for example, nausea, headaches, tiredness, mood swings and breast tenderness, but also thrombosis (blood clots) and thus strokes and heart attacks. When it comes to cancer, birth control pills may increase the risk of some types of cancer, but also appear to decrease the risk of others (such as ovarian and uterine cancer). Benefits include relatively safe family planning, punctual menstrual cycles, and fewer menstrual cramps. Birth control pills also reduce the risk of acne, endometriosis and fibroids.

weaknesses of the study

However, the study also has weaknesses. For example, it did not take into account the participants’ family history of breast cancer, their genetic predisposition, or the prior presence of atypical breast cells (which could develop into cancer).

In addition, an increase in risk of 20 to 30 percent sounds threatening, but is ultimately small. For example, if a 30-year-old woman has a 5 percent risk of breast cancer, a 20 to 30 percent increase means that her risk has now subtly increased to 6 to 6.5 percent (although the overall risk is also that much higher increases the longer hormonal contraception is used).

Nevertheless, women who already have a higher risk of breast cancer anyway (because breast cancer is more common in the family or early stages of breast cancer were noticed during a check-up), should better switch to hormone-free and natural contraceptive methods