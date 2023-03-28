Hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer. Experts from all over the world have long been targeting this link to try to better understand where the scientific truth is. The University of Oxford has found that any method of hormonal contraception increases the risk of developing breast cancer, even if only slightly. This is even more true if you hire them after the age of 35. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal PloS Medicine.

Hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer: data compared with those of the risk of the entire female population

The results argue that the odds increase by between 20 and 30 percent. Regardless of the contraceptive taken. However, this data must also be compared with the average risk of having breast cancer in the general female population. So the experts have reduced the percentages, declaring that the increase in probability is slight. When we talk about hormonal contraceptives we are referring to all hormonal contraceptivesincluding those composed of progestogens only and those that combine estrogens and progestogens together.

It is the first time that progestogens have also been analyzed in detail

In reality there is nothing new in the research. The results are as expected, thanks to previous research. The point is that we are facing the first study that also rigorously analyzes data on progestogen-only contraceptivesthe use of which has grown in recent years.

Hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer: all data by age group

Researchers from the University of Oxford analyzed data from around 9,500 British women, all under 50 and all affected by breast cancer between 1996 and 2017. The information is held in a database, called Clinical Practice Research Datalink , where doctors also record whether or not their patient used birth control. The experts compared their medical records with those of 18,000 other women in the control group.

The older you get, the higher the risk

The analysis showed that 44% of those with breast cancer were using contraceptives or had recently stopped, compared with 39% of the control group. The findings underscored that with five years of using any type of contraceptive, there was a significantly small increase in risk for girls aged 16 to 20. In numbers, eight more cases per 100,000 women. The risk rises with age. Between the ages of 35 and 39 there are 250 more cases of cancer for every 100,000 women.

