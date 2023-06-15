Hormonal health: what to eat to improve it according to a nutritionist

Our hormonal health also depends on what we eat. The advice of nutritionist and author Pauline Cox on how to correct our diet

As with many things in life, we often don’t worry about our hormonal health until it spirals into a manifest state of imbalance. We know that there is a close link between hormones and the menstrual cycle, but not all women are fully aware of it. In fact, the role of hormones in all aspects of our health—from mood to energy, libido to hunger—is far more important than most of us realize.

“I don’t think we as women have enough understanding of the short- and long-term impact that hormonal health has on us,” says Pauline Cox, nutritionist, integrative medicine researcher, and author of Hungry Woman: Eating For Good Health, Happiness And Hormones. “Understanding our physiological processes is of the utmost importance in neutralizing some of the self-destructive emotions we may feel towards ourselves, whether it be frustration or shame. Instead of fighting our physiology, we should try to understand it and work with it.”

View more

Manage hormones

We not only have sex hormones, such as estrogen and progesterone, but also metabolic hormones, such as insulin, which play a vital role in our well-being. «It is very important that women work on their hormones between the ages of 20 and 40, in order to take advantage of this window before menopause. This may determine how we cope with menopause and the impact it has on our longevity,” says Cox. “There is a lot we can do before we reach the age of menopause – when estrogen levels start to decline – to reduce the risk of conditions such as Alzheimer’s and heart disease.”

Attention to lifestyle (especially sleep)

How to restore hormonal harmony? First, consider how to create balance in your daily lifestyle. Our bodies have to deal with long working days, high levels of stress and blue light, just to name a few, but the problem is that, genetically speaking, we haven’t changed since the cavemen. “Sleep is the foundation of hormonal health,” says Cox. “Try to achieve a good sleep/wake rhythm as early in life as possible. Take a morning walk, so that your eyes absorb the sunlight and the correct circadian rhythm is established: this helps balance the levels of serotonin, which is then converted into melatonin, promoting good sleep.

Also read: 5 things to remove from the bedroom to sleep well

The importance of diet for hormonal health

It goes without saying that our diet is also crucial for hormonal health. In fact, what we put into our body feeds – or doesn’t feed – the processes that take place inside it. Cox believes that perimenopause and PMS symptoms can be managed with the right diet and lifestyle. «Our body has its own form of innate intelligence: it has been designed with an amazing physiology that helps us face life according to the phase we are in. For example, a diet high in sugar, highly processed and low in key nutrients creates inflammation and increases PMS symptoms. The author adds that, with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), great results can be obtained, but it is not a quick fix. Therefore, she concludes, it is more important for long-term health to control one’s diet.

What to eat for better hormonal health

1. Balance your blood sugar level

Blood sugar levels not only regulate the metabolic hormone, insulin, but also have a major impact on sex hormones. “If our body is affected by hyperglycemia and insulin does not work as it should – that is, insulin resistance worsens – the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause are prolonged,” explains Cox. “It also heavily affects the level of inflammation, the rate at which our tissues begin to degrade – particularly reproductive tissue – and impacts all aspects of health. If blood sugars aren’t well controlled and our insulin sensitivity isn’t working at its best, this produces a double negative effect when we enter perimenopause.”

It is possible to keep the level of sugar in the blood in balance through a balanced and varied diet, rich in vegetables, greens and proteins of controlled origin. Avoid foods that spike blood sugar (for example, excess carbohydrates, anything that’s processed, or contains a lot of sugar) if you want to avoid mood swings, overeating, and inflammation. Also focus on sleep, stress management, and regular exercise.

Read also: How to replace sugar: 6 natural alternatives that do not raise blood sugar

2. Choosing the right carbohydrates

Although carbohydrates are unfairly demonized, for the purpose of hormonal balance it is worth being more aware of which types to consume. “Ditch pasta and crackers and try to get your carbohydrates through vegetables,” recommends Cox. «Position the colored ones, the cruciferous vegetables – broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, turnips… – and the fermented ones».

Read also: The low-carb diet for those who play sports

3. Eat more protein

“One thing we should all be aware of is that when we hit our thirties or beyond, we stop producing the same level of growth hormone. It follows that getting more protein is essential for building muscle,” says Cox. “If our diet doesn’t contain adequate amounts of protein and we start losing muscle mass, blood sugar levels start to rise, because muscles are big consumers of glucose.” When glucose is not used by the muscles, due to the lower mass of the latter, it is converted into fat. Many women in their thirties and forties, Cox notes, enter a period where, although their diet and the amount of exercise they get stay the same, their weight begins to gain, a situation that can be downright frustrating. “Consuming protein also provides the building blocks for our neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, dopamine and gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA. So it should be a priority in the diet.”

Also read: I can’t lose weight despite dieting. What if it’s insulin resistance? Here’s how I found out I had it (and found the right diet)

4. Practice intermittent fasting

To optimize metabolic health, help stabilize mood, and regulate weight, Cox recommends intermittent fasting, of which she’s a huge advocate. “Estrogen helps get glucose to our brain cells. But, when they dwindle due to perimenopause, brain cells suddenly become concerned about running out of fuel, and this is when we start to experience emotional problems, as well as memory problems, cognitive fog, prolonged hunger, and vasomotor symptoms, such as hot flushes. heat and night sweats. If we can provide our brain cells with an alternative source of fuel, we don’t need to take in more glucose. That’s where ketones, another fuel source, come into play.” When we give our body periods of time without eating, it turns to its own source of fat, burns it, and releases ketones, helping the brain tap into this fuel source.

Fasting looks different for every individual: it’s about finding a window that works for you and taking it easy. «For example, you can stop eating at 19.00 and start again at 9.00 the next morning. This creates an opportunity for the body to become more sensitive to insulin, improve glucose tolerance and burn fat.”

Read also: We tried intermittent fasting and we confirm that it really helps you lose weight

5. Consume foods that provide nutrients

One of the most popular recipes in Cox’s book? A risotto of cauliflower rice with beetroot and goat cheese that not only looks delicious, but is also full of healthy ingredients. «Beets are rich in nitrates, which create nitric oxide, which is very important for female sexual health. It promotes blood flow to the pelvic organs and improves cardiovascular and skin health,” explains the author. “Goat cheese is also high in medium-chain triglycerides, which help raise ketone levels, while cauliflower rice is a cruciferous vegetable I adore — it’s good for the liver, low in carbs, and high in fiber and vitamin C. C. It therefore has all the characteristics to promote hormone health ».

Read also:

This article was originally published on Vogue Spain.