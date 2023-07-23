Hormonal resert diet: what it consists of, benefits and contraindications

Lately there has been a lot of talk about the hormonal reset diet, a diet that helps you lose weight by intervening on the efficiency of the adrenal glands: how it works.

The hormone resert diet it was studied by a famous American doctor, Dr. Alan Christianson who illustrated it in several books, which quickly became best sellers. The basic principle is that there is no scientific evidence that weight gain is due to overeating.

Indeed, for the doctorthe causes are related to stress on the adrenal glands, who are fatigued by the intake of heavy and industrially processed foods. According to him, by modifying the production mechanism of the stress hormone cortisol, it will be easier to lose weight.

The hormone resert diet, how to do it and what you need to know

Before going into the explanation of this diet, it is good to underline how has no scientific basis considered valid. In general, the diet is based on balancing hormones and managing one’s weight.

This diet, to be followed in a month, is based on a 4-5 step protocol to follow. The first is the paleo diet, i.e. eating all the foods that were consumed at the time of the Paleolithic. Refined sugars and foods containing gluten and lactose will therefore be excluded. Thus you will begin to lose weight, the subject will begin to visibly deflate.

This system will have a hormonal effect as well, since reducing carbohydrates and sugars helps reduce insulin and glucagon secretion. In the protein phase, you will stimulate your hormones differently.

The principle is that gradually integrating different types of foods will stimulate hormones differently, rebalancing the natural function. This diet does not include calorie counting and carbohydrates are not banned like other diets.

It will clearly have to prefer genuine and processed foods as little as possible. And here fruit, vegetables, lean proteins, cereals and olive oil are welcome. Furthermore, in this diet it is important to eat the heaviest foods in the first half of the day and the lightest ones in the second. Everything is based on the fact that stress must be managed in the best possible way, which causes nervous hunger, abdominal swelling and other problems.

A typical day following the hormone reset diet it goes like this: for breakfast you will consume a portion of proteins, one of fats and one of carbohydrates, at lunch one of proteins, one of fats and two of carbohydrates and at dinner one of proteins, one of fats and three of carbohydrates.

