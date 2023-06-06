Hormone replacement therapy: How it can slow down aging

What to do if the body’s own hormone production decreases and has extremely harmful and unpleasant consequences?

What manifests itself in many women around the age of 50 at menopause in sweating, insomnia and osteoporosis, later in sarcopenia (muscle atrophy) and unsteady gait, occurs more gradually in men during andropause as depressive mood and lack of drive up to erectile dysfunction.

Fortunately, all of this can be successfully treated with hormone replacement therapy (HRT). The prerequisite is a hormonal status that tells you: Where am I and where is the journey going.

Can hormone replacement therapy slow down the aging process?

The startup neotes, in conjunction with the experienced endocrinologists from the Hormone Center at the Opera in Munich, has developed a test that records the hormone status extremely precisely and allows individual therapy measures. It is important not to miss the right moment.

“Hormone replacement therapy should be used as early as possible at the beginning of andropause/menopause,” explains PD Dr. Hans-Ulich Pauer, “The later, the worse. The loss of hormones is accompanied by physical changes that – once they have taken place – remain. Then HRT can no longer have a preventive effect.”

“HRT is one of the most effective strategies to slow down the aging process. The prerequisite is that the diagnosis is made correctly. That is why we have decided to offer this topic on the neotes platform as a service, i.e. hormone tests, online advice and, if necessary, a prescription of hormones,” adds Dr. Irmi Huber, co-founder and managing director of neotes.

Hormone replacement therapy: Men in particular benefit

“Certain organ changes in men are not detectable as quickly as in women. Despite the gradual progression, they mean a rapid increase in the aging process,” warns colleague Dr. Jorg Puchta. Even the work of the stem cells is further guaranteed by the hormone replacement therapy – “and they are responsible for renewing our cells”.

“Lack of drive, loss of vitality, decrease in libido and performance and finally change in body composition: Many men between 40 and 50 develop this typical beer belly – this is partly due to the drop in androgens and testosterone,” explains Dr. Pauer, who points out that the insidious symptoms of andropause are often not recognized because they are interpreted as everyday stress.

Even people with cancer can benefit from the new hormone replacement therapy, as a brand new, large-scale Danish study shows. The decisive differences to earlier hormone replacement therapies are the individual adjustment of the dose after the hormone test has been carried out and “today the hormones are nature-identical. Their composition corresponds to our body’s own hormones,” says Dr. bay.

In any case, knowledge of the hormone level is essential.

