Hormone replacement therapy, when it is needed and how to choose it

Improves the quality of life of menopausal women; it has many benefits in the face of risks that can be controlled; the latest studies have shown that it slows down brain aging, as well as fighting, as has been known for some time, osteoporosis and curbing the risk of cardiovascular disease. The three magic words (but there is little magic: it’s all science) are “hormone replacement therapy”. We talked about it with Tullio Ghi, director of the Complex Structure of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Parma University Hospital, full professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics and director of the specialization school of the same name at the University of Parma.

When is hormone replacement therapy recommended?

«Italian women on average go through menopause around the age of 50, with a range between 45 and 54 years. If the menstrual cycle does not appear for a whole year, then we can rightly speak of menopause and we must pay close attention to a series of disorders, which appear frequently, linked to the fact that estrogen is lacking. In agreement with her gynecologist, the woman, for a period limited to a maximum of ten years, can decide to take hormone replacement therapy, i.e. an exogenous support of hormones that mimic in all respects the endogenous ones, which however are not more produced autonomously by the organism».

What are the disorders that make this therapy advisable?

We distinguish them into two types. There are some disorders that have a very significant impact on women’s quality of life, but which from a clinical point of view are not dangerous: I am speaking of the so-called “climacteric syndrome”, therefore hot flushes, night sweats, mood, insomnia, dryness of the genital mucous membranes, weight gain. Then there are disorders that work subtly, in silence, but can involve clinical risks in the medium to long term: for example, bone fragility up to osteoporosis, with the risk of fractures, and changes in blood composition that can , let’s say, to simplify, its previous quality, becoming less fluid, with higher levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, which leads to an increased risk of arteriosclerosis. Therefore, the indication for therapy can be constituted both by the discomfort caused by climacteric symptoms and by the prediction of a risk of pathologies affecting the bones and the cardiovascular system”.

What are the drugs used in replacement therapy? And how are they administered?

“They come in two categories, estrogen and progesterone, in pills or tablets. Recently, research has made available other routes of administration, for example, estrogen can be taken in the form of a gel or a patch. Not only that: the spray has also been proposed, like a deodorant to be sprayed on the skin of the wrist, a formula that is very popular. For many women, in fact, it is comforting not to take pills, but to have the opportunity to use ways other than traditional medicines, as if these new formulations would relieve them of the idea of ​​taking a drug».

Why is this therapy not recommended for all women?

«In the early 2000s there was a setback because an American study had shown that hormone replacement therapy leads to a small but significant increase in breast cancer. Since then, research has made great strides and has produced alternative drugs, those that currently, in my opinion, are the best type: they are called SERM, an acronym that means “selective estrogen receptor modulator”».

What is the difference from the previous drugs?

«They are intelligent, new generation drugs, introduced about ten years ago, which have had and are very successful. In the sense that these are non-steroidal molecules capable of attaching themselves to estrogen receptors, stimulating where needed, for example on the bones, making them more solid, on the vaginal mucosa and skin, making them softer and less dry, on mood . In areas of the body that should not be stimulated, because this could favor breast cancer, these drugs act, however, as antagonists, ie as a block of cell proliferation. Basically, it is the same principle which intelligently opens the lock on one side, for example on the bones, but blocks it on the other, acting on the breast and the endometrium of the uterus, which must not be stimulated».

There is also a lot of talk about phytoestrogens. What are they?

«A cross between medicines and natural products, derived from plants. They are not real drugs, but they give a certain benefit and practically do not present any risk in terms of breast stimulation. In the last few years there has also been talk of bio-identical or bio-similar hormones: substantially, they are extracted in very low concentrations of estrogen and progesterone, prepared by the pharmacist in minimal dosages, but which nevertheless, in some way, bring benefits, because they provide estrogen and progesterone, but they don’t stimulate the breasts.”

How long can the therapy last?

“According to the guidelines, ten years is the maximum limit beyond which it would not be advisable to continue”.

What exams are needed before starting? And are there any absolute contraindications?

«Before starting, blood tests are appropriate for monitoring the level of cholesterol and triglycerides and checks on bone density, with a moc; moreover, the doctor must absolutely prescribe a mammogram and also evaluate the woman’s family history, because for some tumors there is a genetic inheritance, i.e. a mutation, BRCA1 or BRCA2, which predisposes to the risk of developing breast or ovarian tumors . Therefore these women must be absolutely excluded from therapy. As for further contraindications, we recall liver or blood clotting diseases, which also absolutely prohibit the use of hormone replacement therapy. For example, in cases of “thrombophilia”, that is, when the blood forms thrombi, it should be avoided”.

Is it true that it prevents cognitive impairment?

«There are still preliminary data, but in any case already widely published, which indicate how hormone replacement therapy prevents cognitive deterioration in women, such as Alzheimer’s. This is because it seems that estrogen and progesterone have a protective function with respect to the development of neurodegenerative diseases”.

Let’s talk about costs.

“These are non-prescription drugs. Let’s say that hormone replacement therapy costs, depending on the various classes of drugs, a few tens of euros a month».

She therefore views this therapy favorably.

“Without a doubt, the benefits are numerous. The point is that the women to whom it should be administered must be carefully selected, also always making it clear that it is a therapy that can be followed in complete safety if one undergoes periodic checks. Let’s say that, probably, in the 1990s there was an excess of prescriptions, then, subsequently, on the contrary, an extreme reduction, linked to the studies on the increase in breast cancer that I mentioned above, i.e. there was a direct to the Middle Ages. Today we are finally finding a balance that benefits women’s well-being and health“.