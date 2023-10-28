Hormones and dry eye – how are they related?

Dry eyes can be due to changes in hormonal levels

MAINZ. Dry eyes are unpleasant for those affected. There are often problems when wearing contact lenses or sensitivity to light increases. Eyes that are too dry can have various causes: On the one hand, they can be due to insufficient tear production. On the other hand, increased evaporation of the tear film can occur. Age can be a cause of declining tear production. In particular, the entry into menopause, i.e. the so-called menopause in women, has an impact on tear production. But how exactly are age-related changes in hormonal balance related to the development of dry eyes?

Dry eyes caused by hormonal changes occur in men and women

“By no means only women are affected by hormonal-related dry eyes. The hormonal causes occur in both women and men,” says ophthalmologist Dr. med. Thomas Kauffmann, who together with Dr. med. Jutta Kauffmann and Dr. med. Stefan Breitkopf runs a group ophthalmological practice in Mainz. In men, the sex hormone testosterone plays a role, which also controls the production of the tear film. Testosterone influences the formation of tears. If testosterone production decreases with age, this has a direct effect on the amount of tears in men. This is also linked to the activity of the so-called meibomian glands, which produce the fatty portion of the tear film. If less testosterone is released, the function of these glands is affected. As a result, dry eyes can occur.

Dry eye – once the cause has been clarified, tear replacement is often the treatment of choice

A similar connection can be seen among women. With the onset of menopause, estrogen production decreases. As a result, the mucous membranes can dry out and the skin can become drier and thinner. “The processes of change in the female body as a result of hormonal changes are often reflected in dry eyes. The declining estrogen production changes the composition and quality of the tear fluid. If the meibomian glands form a less stable lipid layer due to the lack of estrogen, this is at the expense of the optimal composition of the tear film. The tear fluid is then less protected and evaporates more quickly,” says Dr. med. Thomas Kauffman. The ophthalmologist will first carry out a detailed examination in his practice to determine the causes of dry eyes. In the case of hormonal influences, tear substitutes, for example, can be used therapeutically.

