In this Thursday 16 March the Moon in Capricorn is in tension with Jupiter, but in harmony with Uranus, while the Sun meets Neptune: concreteness helps to understand what can be improved, but without intuition, without listening to one’s gut, every action seems pointless . The intangible world of dreams and visions can help you find clarity, even if not immediately.

PS Remember to read the Horoscope for your Ascendant too!

Aries

Listen to your belly, it’s always the best indicator of what you need at that moment.

Tour

Listen to what your friends tell you, maybe without doing it on purpose it could help you connect the dots.

Twins

Cultivate contacts who can give you concrete indications.

Cancer

Commit to learning something that inspires you today, then talk about it with someone you like.

Leone

Give a hand to those who seem overwhelmed by commitments, even if nothing comes into your pocket.

Virgin

Look for a deep conversation with your partner, tell your fantasies.

Balance

Learn to explain your plans and needs when needed.

Scorpio

Don’t sacrifice the time for pleasure and entertainment to be more productive, you will end up enjoying neither.

Sagittarius

Sometimes the advice of a family member can be treasured, even if at first it seemed that he could not quite understand the situation.

Capricorn

You have to know how to listen to your intuition to be able to read between the lines, looking for hidden meanings, without becoming paranoid.

Acquarium

Allow yourself those expenses that you know would make you feel more relaxed.

Pesci

The impact you have on the lives of others can also be made of small gestures, nothing grand is needed, nor that you sacrifice yourself to the extreme.