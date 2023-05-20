Horoscope, the ranking of the luckiest signs of the week from 22 to 28 May 2023: Leo and Sagittarius sexissimi

The ranking of the luckiest signs of the week from 22 to 28 May 2023 reserves a nice surprise for the horoscope for fire signs: Mars in Leo makes them fiery and very very sexy! So beware of the charms of Aries, Leo and Sagittarius.

In the ranking of zodiac signs more fortunate for the horoscope of the week from 22 to 28 May 2023, we will see the fire signs reassemble, with Mars entering the sign of Leo. These signs will rediscover their jaguar side of the mattress, and knowing them, they will exploit it very well.

If Mars in Leo will give energy to the fire signs, it will instead deprive Aquarius, Leo himself and Taurus of energy, which however consoles itself with love.

12. Aquarius

You always have that face of someone who, on the third time you explain the rules of stealing, still doesn’t quite understand everything. Your gaze is lost in the void, and even if this has been good for some romantic poets, for you specifically it could make you feel deferred, like someone who leaves by car and only releases the handbrake at the second traffic light. Self-esteem has melted like ice in an aperitif.

11. Capricorn

You find a good mood again, but no one notices it, because in any case Venus is still very unfavorable and you smile, but only inside. Outside, however, keep that availability of Shakira’s bodyguard. Don’t be surprised if we approach you as wary as the lion’s cage at the zoo.

10. Libra

You can barely stand yourself, let alone the others… Who by the way certainly dress much worse than you. This negative Venus makes you allergic to sociability, such as grasses. Anyone near you likes timed parking and has to expose the parking disc. It goes without saying that thanks to Venus you will always give ruthless judgments on the tastes of others.

9. Scorpio

You have slipped down here in the ranking of lucky signs because of Mars, which is now challenging you. So with Mercury against and Mars against you bark more than talking, like a Neapolitan mastiff guarding its bowl. I strongly discourage anyone from arguing with you, who are even willing to take cheap blows just to get your way.

8. Aries

You always remain as sweet as the electric grater, Arietone, but on the other hand you come back super sexy thanks to Mars. Sure, super sexy the way you like it: decisive, courageous, you conquer us with the sole power of thought and you don’t ask, but orders. But know that all of this has, every now and then, its charm. Your smiles stretch more than the right hook.

7. Pesci

You had loved that feeling of being awaited like a rock star outside the hotel by the delirious fans. It has died down a little bit, but I wouldn’t make a big deal out of it. You remain more romantic than a rowing boat trip in the middle of the lake with the ducks doing synchronized swimming. You will give your best in unbridled declarations of love.

6. Gemini

Mars comes back in favor, in short, you are not complaining. Mars is the perfect planet to make you irresistible every time you aim for prey. Even if I were in a bathrobe and cap at the municipal swimming pool. You feel confident again, which is good for you since Saturn against you is always lurking there, ready to lecture you on what you promised but haven’t (yet) completed.

5. Visit

Everything you know could be used against you. Or maybe you could get tangled up in thoughts yourself like the cellphone headphones in your purse. Stuff for very expert sailors, really. Mercury makes you think deeply but Mars makes you nervous if you don’t find the solution right away or everything doesn’t go right away as you say. It is known that patience is not your forte, especially in strategies.

4. Virgo

You’re even nicer than usual, but this time your ability to solve complex problems quickly is really hyperactive. You’re better than a scanner of other people’s needs and you like it a lot because sometimes you act a bit like a hotel maid. Fix everything without anyone noticing except after the fact. You are loved very much.

3. Leone

Mars arrives in your zodiac sign and I would like to see you with your jeans buttoned up as little as possible. On the contrary, given that Mercury always makes you intellectually dull, speaking I would say that you can easily dedicate yourself to sex. Or to pleasures in general. However you tick the superhero syndrome and you like it a lot.

2. Cancer

No Mars that changes sign will unseat you from here, dear Cancer. You win with the force of happiness at all costs so much so that Pollyanna gives you a mustache. You are happy even if you lose your house keys because in this way you would have a good excuse to spend an evening in a hotel in your city. In short, it’s impossible to piss yourself off.

1. Sagittarius

You had a comeback that not even if you had drunk from the Lourdes garganella fountain. All thanks to Mars now in favor (and in a while also Venus, spolier). The beauty is that you have no intention of stopping and anyone who wants a ride on your space rocket to infinity and beyond is welcome. And don’t see this (just) as an erotic metaphor, huh??