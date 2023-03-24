Go to the complete recipe ⇩

Horoscope: what to eat based on your sign? We reveal everything to you!

This week, before sitting at the table or going shopping, you should take a look at your horoscope. It may seem strange to you but expert astrology scholars have decided to give all of us special tips to find out what to eat based on our zodiac sign.

Here’s what you can eat and what you might be better off avoiding based on your sign: the secret out.

Here’s what you should eat based on your zodiac sign according to your horoscope: to each his own food of the week.

Horoscope, what you can eat and what you might be better off avoiding

The culinary horoscope can direct you to exactly that what to eat these days, and more precisely in the week from March 20th to 26th. So let’s find out which foods are recommended based on your zodiac sign.

If you are Taurus you’ll have a little more free time than solute, so you can too splurge on whipping up those elaborate recipes that you generally avoid because they are elaborate, for example you can make a basic recipe of meat and vegetables or an excellent braised meat. If you are a Virgo, you need to fill up on vitamins with citrus fruits.

Capricorns will experience days in which they will be much more inclined to social relations than usual and will be able to host friends even at home, or have an aperitif outside. In any case we suggest that you indulge yourself in this case a spritz and some appetizers.

Cancers, Scorpios and Pisces will have to eat a lot of fish, because in this period they have to make a lot of mental effort, both at work and in private life, and therefore will be able to stock up on phosphorus. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius they need a lot of energy so go ahead to dried fruit and cheeses. Let’s find out what other signs should eat based on the horoscope.

Recommended foods based on your zodiac sign

Here’s what you should eat according to your horoscope if you’re a fire sign:

You are Aries, it seems that these days you will have many professional commitments, so the Astrologers’ suggestion is to opt for something quick. Oven-cooked pasta is therefore recommended, so that it can be prepared in advance and enjoyed even at room temperature, or quick but tasty sandwiches.

Those who were born under the sign of Leone until Friday he may have a little spirit on the ground but after that he will certainly recover: it is time to treat yourself to a nice chocolate sweet.

Il Sagittarius he will feel very tired and therefore it is necessary to recover his energy by resting well. For this reason the advice is to eat some salads, or fresh dishes based on bresaola, vegetables and lots of spinach, which are rich in iron because in this way you will go to bed lightly, sleep well, and also fill up on vitamins and magnesium.

