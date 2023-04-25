Home » “Horrible, I have some fractures.” How is the singer?
Health

"Horrible, I have some fractures." How is the singer?

“Horrible, I have some fractures.” How is the singer?

VAT Zanicchi And fall from the scaleafter the last episode of The Masked Singer. The singer told what happened to her with a social video: «Sunday evening, after the Masked Singer, I fell down the stairs. A horrible fall, someone else would have killed himself. They wanted to take me to the hospital, but for the moment he didn’t want to. I’m in bed for a few days. They did the x-rays, they suspect some microfractures. Let’s see if I can stay at home or if I have to go to the hospital for a few days », she said, speaking from the bed at home.

Then a joke: «I’ll keep you informed, for those who love me. And for the others, patience… But I think positive, as long as I’m alive (quoting Jovanotti, ed). Don’t lose your good mood », she concluded.

Messages of solidarity

Many messages that have reached the 83-year-old singer on her Instagram profile. “You are a force of nature. Wishing you a speedy recovery,” he wrote Elga Enardu. “Forza VAT”, he writes Alberto Matano. “Nooooo,” he exclaims Paola Perego. “Come on, you’re a rock,” Paola Barale wrote instead. «But Iva, what are you doing to me? Get well soon», the message of Simon Ventura.

