Seven dead in a car accident in Thuringia: Suspect (45) already built a drunken accident that almost killed him
The most important
- Seven people died in a terrible traffic accident in Thuringia – including five 19-year-olds in a car.
- The alleged perpetrator survived with serious injuries, he is said to have been driving without a license and was also drunk.
- But now it is unclear whether he was the driver at all.
A terrible accident on the B247 in Thuringia killed seven people. Among the fatalities are five 19-year-olds who burned in their car. One of the 19-year-olds was the daughter of a police officer, her mother was on duty herself on the day of the accident. It is still unclear exactly how the crash happened. One thing is clear: three cars were involved.
As reported by the “Bild” newspaper, a 45-year-old should be with his BMW crossed into the oncoming lane. There he bumped into one Mercedes and a VW together. The Mercedes and the VW burst into flames and burned out completely. In addition to the five teenagers in the Mercedes, the driver of the VW (60 years old) and an occupant of the BMW (44) died.
Investigations also against 34-year-old man
The person who caused the accident is said to have broken both arms and suffered a rib fracture in the accident, and a 34-year-old in the same car was also seriously injured. A passenger in the VW (73) was able to save herself.
Now the 34-year-old man is also being investigated, as the public prosecutor’s office in Mühlhausen said on Tuesday. So far it was assumed that he was the passenger.
7 dead after accident in Thuringia – Suspect built drunk accident years ago
As reported by “Bild”, both suspects are said to have been drunk. A neighbor of the 45-year-old saw the man drinking with friends on his balcony in the afternoon – just hours before the fatal crash. In addition, he is said to have had a serious accident in 2005, even then he was drunk. According to “Bild”, doctors gave him a 20 percent chance of survival.
Both men are currently in the hospital with serious injuries. Testimonies from first responders, the evaluation of traces and the statement of the 45-year-old now put the 34-year-old under suspicion.
“But the investigations are not yet complete,” emphasized Deputy Head Ulf Walther. The 34-year-old himself has not yet been questioned. According to Walther, however, it is clear that both men were “under the considerable influence of alcohol” and neither of them had a driver’s license.
According to information from the “Ostthüringer Zeitung”, a witness reported that he had seen three people in a supermarket parking lot a few kilometers from the scene of the accident who had been drinking hard alcohol and then drove away. The description of the men from the parking lot should match those in the accident vehicle. The police initially declined to comment.
Now seven cases of homicide are being investigated
The driver involved in the accident is now being investigated in seven cases on suspicion of homicide. Walter FOCUS confirmed this online on request. “This also includes negligent homicide,” the spokesman continued.
The legal classification will result from the results of the accident report, the spokesman said. “But we haven’t got that yet. We therefore first have to wait for the report from the experts on the dynamics of the accident, whether the driver was actually under the influence of alcohol, for example, or which other factors may have played a role in how the accident happened.” This also includes the evaluation of any witness statements on the course of the accident .
How violent the collision must have been could be read from the rubble: Two of the vehicles were destroyed beyond recognition – one of the charred wrecks lay across the guardrail, the other remained standing on the road with a shredded body. The third car was overturned on the side of the road.
Interior Minister demands blood alcohol limit – mourning flags after accident
Interior Minister Georg Maier has called for stricter rules for driving under the influence of alcohol. “Alcohol is always the cause of particularly serious accidents. I am therefore in favor of lowering the blood alcohol limit to 0.0,” said the SPD politician in an interview with the “Thuringian General”.
The district office in the Unstrut-Hainich district has meanwhile ordered mourning flags to be displayed on Tuesday. The flags on public buildings wear crape, as the district office in Mühlhausen announced on request. The people in the villages from which the young accident victims came were in shock, said the superintendent of the evangelical church district of Mühlhausen, Andreas Piontek.
Friends of the deceased 19-year-old want to hold a memorial in downtown Mühlhausen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the time of the accident. Flowers, candles and photos are to be laid down on the Untermarkt. On Wednesday evening there will be an ecumenical funeral service in Mühlhausen’s Divi Blasii Church.
Firefighter: “The worst and most tragic mission ever”
The “Bild” newspaper quotes one of the rescuers – city fire chief Steven Dierbach: “I’ve been in the fire engine for 25 years, had 5000 calls, but this accident was the worst and most tragic of all for our blue light family.” It happened at the accident site Picture offered, “what no one could put into words,” says the firefighter. The rescuers “simply just worked” on site.
19 firefighters were deployed. It is said that pastors are now available to you. “As a team, we will work through this terrible accident bit by bit,” says Dierbach of “Bild”.
“So much life wiped out in seconds”
All victims died in their vehicles. According to police, the bodies could only be recovered after the flames had been extinguished. At times, residents in the vicinity were asked to keep windows and doors closed because of the toxic clouds of smoke.
Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) was dismayed and wrote on Twitter: “I mourn the dead and feel for the relatives. So much life wiped out in seconds. The bewilderment remains.”
Interior Minister Georg Maier (SPD) thanked the assistants for their work under difficult conditions and spoke of images “that will have an impact for a long time to come”. He was deeply shocked, Maier told the “Bild” newspaper. “My thoughts are with the seriously injured and the families of the dead.”
The accident happened in a long curve
Experts are now busy illuminating the background of the dramatic accident. After all, after such a devastating accident, many questions arise: How could it be that so many people lost their lives in a collision? Why did the cars burn out? And how did the accident happen?
The accident happened on a long curve. As the “Bild” newspaper writes, there was an overtaking maneuver shortly before the crash.
pnh/with dpa