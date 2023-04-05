Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

A terrible accident on the B247 in Thuringia killed seven people. Among the fatalities are five 19-year-olds who burned in their car. One of the 19-year-olds was the daughter of a police officer, her mother was on duty herself on the day of the accident. It is still unclear exactly how the crash happened. One thing is clear: three cars were involved.

As reported by the “Bild” newspaper, a 45-year-old should be with his BMW crossed into the oncoming lane. There he bumped into one Mercedes and a VW together. The Mercedes and the VW burst into flames and burned out completely. In addition to the five teenagers in the Mercedes, the driver of the VW (60 years old) and an occupant of the BMW (44) died.

Investigations also against 34-year-old man

The person who caused the accident is said to have broken both arms and suffered a rib fracture in the accident, and a 34-year-old in the same car was also seriously injured. A passenger in the VW (73) was able to save herself.

Now the 34-year-old man is also being investigated, as the public prosecutor’s office in Mühlhausen said on Tuesday. So far it was assumed that he was the passenger.

7 dead after accident in Thuringia – Suspect built drunk accident years ago

As reported by “Bild”, both suspects are said to have been drunk. A neighbor of the 45-year-old saw the man drinking with friends on his balcony in the afternoon – just hours before the fatal crash. In addition, he is said to have had a serious accident in 2005, even then he was drunk. According to “Bild”, doctors gave him a 20 percent chance of survival.

Both men are currently in the hospital with serious injuries. Testimonies from first responders, the evaluation of traces and the statement of the 45-year-old now put the 34-year-old under suspicion.

“But the investigations are not yet complete,” emphasized Deputy Head Ulf Walther. The 34-year-old himself has not yet been questioned. According to Walther, however, it is clear that both men were “under the considerable influence of alcohol” and neither of them had a driver’s license.

According to information from the “Ostthüringer Zeitung”, a witness reported that he had seen three people in a supermarket parking lot a few kilometers from the scene of the accident who had been drinking hard alcohol and then drove away. The description of the men from the parking lot should match those in the accident vehicle. The police initially declined to comment.

Now seven cases of homicide are being investigated

The driver involved in the accident is now being investigated in seven cases on suspicion of homicide. Walter FOCUS confirmed this online on request. “This also includes negligent homicide,” the spokesman continued.

The legal classification will result from the results of the accident report, the spokesman said. “But we haven’t got that yet. We therefore first have to wait for the report from the experts on the dynamics of the accident, whether the driver was actually under the influence of alcohol, for example, or which other factors may have played a role in how the accident happened.” This also includes the evaluation of any witness statements on the course of the accident .