Horror drug or miracle cure: LSD turns 80

The discoverer of the intoxicant later described his first and accidental LSD trip as a “wonderful experience”. The Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann was convinced of the medicinal potential. But when hippies in the 1960s promoted LSD trips as an escape from everyday life, the decline came. Horror stories of murder and suicide while intoxicated with LSD made headlines. In the late 1960s, LSD was banned in the United States and then worldwide. 80 years after Hofmann’s first LSD trip on April 16, 1943, the scientific revival is in full swing.

drug for anxiety

Basel, where Hofmann worked at the time, is now one of the world‘s leading centers of academic LSD research. Felix Müller, head of the clinical research area for substance-assisted therapy at the University of Basel, showed in a study in 2022 that two doses of LSD can relieve anxiety over the long term. The substance is also used for depression. “A study is also being carried out here in Basel with patients with cluster headaches, a severe neurological disease in which patients report the maximum imaginable pain during an attack,” said Müller.

In 2020, the specialist journal “Cell” spoke of the “psychedelic revolution” in psychiatry. It’s about hallucinogens that cause changes in perception, such as psilocybin, the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms,” or LSD. Renowned universities such as Johns Hopkins University in the USA and Imperial College in London set up centers for psychedelics research. In the case of mental illnesses, these hallucinogens have advantages over conventional medication, says Müller: “Psychotropic drugs tend to treat symptoms. They have to be taken every day, and if you stop taking them, the illness often returns. Hallucinogens act more like psychotherapy.” Research with psilocybin is more advanced than that with LSD, probably because the active ingredient was not so notorious, says Müller.

Accidental discovery

Flashback to 1943: Albert Hofmann is looking for a circulatory stabilization agent in his laboratory. Using an acid he obtained from the ergot fungus, he creates lysergic acid diethylamide – LSD for short. On April 16, he must have unconsciously ingested some LSD through his fingertips, and suddenly he experiences a change in consciousness. Hofmann later reported: “Whatever I imagined was vivid in front of me, deeply gratifying.” When he repeats the experiment on April 19, something terrible happens: he takes too high a dose and experiences a horrific trip in which his neighbor appears to him as a malicious witch and pieces of furniture take on menacing shapes.

drugs in development

Hofmann was convinced of the potential of his discovery when dosed correctly. At the time, his employer Sandoz made a drug out of it that was used in psychotherapy, for alcohol addiction and as a mood enhancer. Hofmann, who died in 2008 at the age of 102, expressed sadness at the abuse of LSD as a party drug. Today’s hype about hallucinogens could cause problems, says Müller: “Some people see them as miracle cures. You have to be careful that it doesn’t turn into glorification.” Two US pharmaceutical companies are working on psilocybin and LSD drugs. It may be years before it is ready for the market.

