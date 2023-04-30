Horror in Egypt, a mother kills her 5-year-old son to eat him

In Egypt, a mother kills and cuts up her 5-year-old son with the intention of eating him. The remains of the child’s body are found by the authorities in various places in the house, including inside a pot in the kitchen. After the crime, the woman confesses and ends up in prison. Investigators are investigating the motive.

A crime against nature The child was killed by those who had the task of protecting and caring for him while he was growing up. According to the investigators, the crime was premeditated by his mother, a thirty-year-old, and took place in the family home in the northern Egyptian city of Faqus.