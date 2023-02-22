8
- Horror in Florida, alligator kills a woman: the story of the friend who witnessed the brutal scene Virgil News
- US, alligator kills an 85-year-old woman while walking her dog in Florida Sky Tg24
- 85-year-old woman killed by alligator in Florida ANSA Agency
- Try to save her dog: an 85-year-old woman mauled by a 3.5-metre alligator Fanpage.it
- Walk the dog: attacked and killed by an alligator – L’Unione Sarda.it The Unione Sarda.it
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Following Microsoft's strategy? It is rumored that SONY also plans to place advertisements in the PlayStation game console