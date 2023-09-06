Home » Horror incident with caesarean section: Doctors forget the instrument in the young mother
Health

Horror incident with caesarean section: Doctors forget the instrument in the young mother

by admin
Horror incident with caesarean section: Doctors forget the instrument in the young mother

A certain level of competence is expected from medical personnel. A woman from New Zealand had to experience first-hand that this is not always the case and that treatment can go wrong.

Mistakes also happen in professions that focus on the well-being of patients. It’s easier to overlook some than others.

An extreme example: During a caesarean section in 2020, a New Zealand surgical team left a medical device in the patient’s body. This led to a long history of suffering.

Mother has inexplicable abdominal pain – only CT clarifies the cause

After the caesarean section, the young mother complained of inexplicable abdominal pain for 18 months. Several examinations, both in the family doctor’s practice and in the emergency room, could not clarify the cause.

It was only when a CT scan was carried out, meaning the patient had to go into the “tube”, that the shocking discovery came: the woman’s abdomen contained a so-called wound retractor, which during operations ensures that the edges of the wound are kept apart and the doctors in the body “can work.

Wound retractor “as big as a dinner plate” forgotten in woman

The organization “Health & Disability Commissioner” (HDC) took on the case after the injured party filed a complaint in 2021. After lengthy research and numerous reviews by HDC, the affected hospital finally admitted that the surgical routines were not optimized. Therefore, nobody noticed that a medical device was missing at the end of the operation. This is according to an HDC report.

The wound retractor, “the size of a dinner plate”, was removed a year and a half after the caesarean section – after all. According to the HDC report, official proceedings against the hospital cannot be ruled out.

See also  PARKINSON, RISKS FROM TRICHLOROETHYLENE Neurology

Von Lara Hamel (hl)

You may also like

New Synthetic Opioid Nitazenes More Potent and Dangerous...

Breast implants, the number of regions that have...

Novo Nordisk’s Record-breaking Profits with Controversial Anti-Fattening Medicine...

Weight Loss Diet Health » Movement on the...

The Role and Challenges of Preventive Medicine and...

London, a soldier accused of terrorism escapes from...

Global Increase in Early-Onset Cancer Cases: Examining the...

Popular for snacks: How much bread a day...

Loyola Andalucía University to Seek Administrative Litigation for...

Cancer among the under 50s: 79% increase in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy