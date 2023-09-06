Horror incident with caesarean section: Doctors forget the instrument in the young mother

A certain level of competence is expected from medical personnel. A woman from New Zealand had to experience first-hand that this is not always the case and that treatment can go wrong.

Mistakes also happen in professions that focus on the well-being of patients. It’s easier to overlook some than others.

An extreme example: During a caesarean section in 2020, a New Zealand surgical team left a medical device in the patient’s body. This led to a long history of suffering.

Mother has inexplicable abdominal pain – only CT clarifies the cause

After the caesarean section, the young mother complained of inexplicable abdominal pain for 18 months. Several examinations, both in the family doctor’s practice and in the emergency room, could not clarify the cause.

It was only when a CT scan was carried out, meaning the patient had to go into the “tube”, that the shocking discovery came: the woman’s abdomen contained a so-called wound retractor, which during operations ensures that the edges of the wound are kept apart and the doctors in the body “can work.

Wound retractor “as big as a dinner plate” forgotten in woman

The organization “Health & Disability Commissioner” (HDC) took on the case after the injured party filed a complaint in 2021. After lengthy research and numerous reviews by HDC, the affected hospital finally admitted that the surgical routines were not optimized. Therefore, nobody noticed that a medical device was missing at the end of the operation. This is according to an HDC report.

The wound retractor, “the size of a dinner plate”, was removed a year and a half after the caesarean section – after all. According to the HDC report, official proceedings against the hospital cannot be ruled out.

