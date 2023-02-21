One hospital doctor out of 3 is willing to change jobs to have more free time and higher salaries. Among older doctors there is also a need for greater safety in the workplace. The age group most in crisis is between 45 and 55 years old. This is what emerges from a survey by the largest union of hospital doctors Anaao Assomed, to which 2,130 doctors and health managers responded.

More than half (56.1%) of doctors and health managers are dissatisfied with the conditions of their work and 1 out of 4 (26.1%) also with the quality of their relationship or family life. An unequivocal symptom of how much hospital work has become a cause of suffering and alienation.

A dissatisfaction that grows with the increase in length of service and responsibilities, so much so that young doctors in training (24.6%) declare less dissatisfied than older colleagues (36.5%), among whom the peak is reached in the age group between 45 and 55, a period of working life in which one expects that professional recognition that our system, however, fails to guarantee.