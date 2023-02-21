One hospital doctor out of 3 is willing to change jobs to have more free time and higher salaries. Among older doctors there is also a need for greater safety in the workplace. The age group most in crisis is between 45 and 55 years old. This is what emerges from a survey by the largest union of hospital doctors Anaao Assomed, to which 2,130 doctors and health managers responded.
More than half (56.1%) of doctors and health managers are dissatisfied with the conditions of their work and 1 out of 4 (26.1%) also with the quality of their relationship or family life. An unequivocal symptom of how much hospital work has become a cause of suffering and alienation.
A dissatisfaction that grows with the increase in length of service and responsibilities, so much so that young doctors in training (24.6%) declare less dissatisfied than older colleagues (36.5%), among whom the peak is reached in the age group between 45 and 55, a period of working life in which one expects that professional recognition that our system, however, fails to guarantee.
As regards the desired changes in work, the podium is occupied by increases in salaries with 63.9% of the answers, and by greater availability of time with 55.2%, with a prevalence of the time factor for women ( 39.5%) on men (47.56%) who instead aim, to a greater extent, at more adequate wages. It should also be noted that for the over 65s (15.8%) greater safety is a priority compared to younger colleagues (6.3%). Conversely, young people’s need for greater availability of time for family and free time is higher (37.9%) than colleagues with longer service (27.6%). In general, increased pay and time off carry more weight in expectations than career progression.
36%, or almost 1 out of 3, especially in the age group between 45 and 55, appears willing to change their current job. 20% of the interviewees still declare themselves undecided, a sign of the fact that at least once they have wondered about the future of the profession and its role within the system. The crisis of the profession is felt more in the south than in the north: it ranges from 53.6% in the north, passing to 56.3% in the center and ending up in the south and islands with as many as 64.2% dissatisfied. But the data appears – observes the union – so widespread as to “almost configure an endemic pathology with which to live and for which there is no vaccine or therapy”.
The fact that Italy spends only 6.1% of GDP on healthcare weighs heavily, the lowest figure among the G7 countries, well below the European average of 11.3% with the cost of private healthcare equal to 2.3%, little above the European average.
It is necessary to imagine – proposes Anaao Assomed – a new model that takes due care of the patient, both chronic and acute, increasing beds and personnel, and implementing that proximity medicine that today appears increasingly theoretical, freeing professionals from paper medicine that takes time away from treatment.