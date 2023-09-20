Hospital financing must take inflation and tariff increases into account!

Berlin – With tomorrow’s day of protest, the hospitals are pointing out the inadequate funding: inflation and the necessary tariff increases must be absorbed!

“The non-profit hospitals are particularly dependent on adequate refinancing. Because they cannot compensate for deficits through tax revenue like municipal hospitals and university clinics,” explains Christoph Radbruch, Chairman of the German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV).

In principle, university hospitals cannot become insolvent because they are state-owned companies. Municipal houses are financially supported by their districts and cities, some of them even with a three-digit million amount. Evangelical and other non-profit hospitals, on the other hand, do not have any public financing partners to support them when there are shortages.

“That’s why there needs to be a transparent and fair inflation compensation within hospital financing,” appeals Radbruch: “This is not about a one-off deficit compensation as a special payment, but rather the full consideration of personnel costs in the state’s base case value,” emphasizes Radbruch.

“As a result of inflation and the high collective bargaining agreements across Germany, the financial leeway for non-profit hospitals has also become narrower. There is an immediate need for action here,” says Maria Loheide, social director of Diakonie Deutschland.

“Politicians must act now because patients depend on these hospitals. They make an irreplaceable contribution to comprehensive, high-quality hospital care for everyone.”

The German Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) represents one in nine German hospitals with 199 Protestant clinics at 273 locations. The Protestant hospitals care for more than 2 million inpatients and more than 3.5 million outpatients every year. That’s more than one in 10 fully inpatient patients nationwide. With over 123,000 employees and a turnover of more than €10 billion, they are an important economic factor. The DEKV is the industry association of Protestant hospitals and a member of the Evangelical Work for Diakonie and Development eV as well as the board and presidium of the German Hospital Association. The DEKV is particularly committed to a future-oriented and innovative hospital policy with a variety of providers and quality competition, reliable framework conditions for hospital financing, modernization of the healthcare professions and consistent patient orientation in care.

Chairman: Head Christoph Radbruch, Magdeburg, deputy. Chairwoman: Andrea Trenner, Berlin, Treasurer: Dr. Holger Stiller, Düsseldorf, association director: Melanie Kanzler, Berlin

