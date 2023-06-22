Home » Hospital reform study
Health

Hospital reform study

by admin

Relevant diseases and interventions for which sufficient data and studies are available were selected for the potential analysis: cancer, stroke and endoprosthetics (artificial joint replacement).

The study was based on routine data from statutory health insurance, data from hospital quality reports and data from medical registers and specialist societies.

The analyzes were supported by a cooperation with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-SV), the Federal Association of AOK, the Scientific Institute of the AOK (WIdO). The structural quality and the accessibility of the houses were taken into account in the analysis.

The results in detail

For cancer

If all cancer patients received initial treatment in certified centers, 20,404 years of life could be saved each year. Breast cancer patients have an almost 25 percent higher survival advantage with initial treatment in a certified center. With breast cancer alone, around 3,800 years of life could be gained annually if all women were treated in certified breast cancer centers. A better quality of care is to be created in the existing hospital structure. For example, more than half of the population can reach a certified colon or breast cancer center from their own place of residence in well under 20 minutes.

For stroke

If all stroke patients were treated in a hospital with a stroke unit, an additional 5,000 people could survive the stroke in the first year. If stroke patients were only taken to clinics with stroke units, the average travel time would increase by less than 2 minutes.

For endoprosthetics

If hip and knee joints were only replaced in specialized clinics, 397 and 212 revision operations, respectively, could be avoided each year. Only every third clinic that performs the operations currently has enough experience (measured against a moderately set minimum number of cases) for total knee arthroplasty. For hip surgeries, it’s only every fourth.

You may also like

Tremors, stiffness and slowness of movement: these are...

Occupational safety, plus prevention and surveillance against occupational...

The pharmacist is everything in pharmacies

Kosmed Srl / Ministry of Health

Menopause, 5 tips to not gain weight

Achille Lauro sings in playback at Battiti Live:...

Drug supply bottlenecks: New law does not take...

What are bispecific antibodies, the new therapeutic revolution

Teva celebrates 50 years of ratiopharm / Germany’s...

Here’s what you risk by eating raw foods...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy