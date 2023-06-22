Hospital reform study

Relevant diseases and interventions for which sufficient data and studies are available were selected for the potential analysis: cancer, stroke and endoprosthetics (artificial joint replacement).

The study was based on routine data from statutory health insurance, data from hospital quality reports and data from medical registers and specialist societies.

The analyzes were supported by a cooperation with the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV-SV), the Federal Association of AOK, the Scientific Institute of the AOK (WIdO). The structural quality and the accessibility of the houses were taken into account in the analysis.

The results in detail

For cancer

If all cancer patients received initial treatment in certified centers, 20,404 years of life could be saved each year. Breast cancer patients have an almost 25 percent higher survival advantage with initial treatment in a certified center. With breast cancer alone, around 3,800 years of life could be gained annually if all women were treated in certified breast cancer centers. A better quality of care is to be created in the existing hospital structure. For example, more than half of the population can reach a certified colon or breast cancer center from their own place of residence in well under 20 minutes.

For stroke

If all stroke patients were treated in a hospital with a stroke unit, an additional 5,000 people could survive the stroke in the first year. If stroke patients were only taken to clinics with stroke units, the average travel time would increase by less than 2 minutes.

For endoprosthetics

If hip and knee joints were only replaced in specialized clinics, 397 and 212 revision operations, respectively, could be avoided each year. Only every third clinic that performs the operations currently has enough experience (measured against a moderately set minimum number of cases) for total knee arthroplasty. For hip surgeries, it’s only every fourth.