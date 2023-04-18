Hospital Report 2023: relieve staff, improve quality of care / …

AOK Federal Association

The tense staff situation in German hospitals has not only been an issue since the pandemic. The shortage of skilled workers is particularly noticeable in nursing, but also among doctors. On the other hand, the number of hospital cases has recently fallen significantly.

What does all this mean for the upcoming hospital reform? That lights up Hospital Report 2023. we ask Analyzes of the personnel situation in German hospitals as well as possible solutions for personnel bottlenecks. In addition, it is necessary Consequences for the ongoing consultations of the federal and state governments about a comprehensive hospital reform. An actual Evaluation for cancer treatment emphasizes that quality problems in particular speak in favor of an increased concentration of care.

