Hospital Report 2023: relieve staff, improve quality of care

Hospital Report 2023: relieve staff, improve quality of care

AOK Federal Association

Berlin (ots)

The tense staff situation in German hospitals has not only been an issue since the pandemic. The shortage of skilled workers is particularly noticeable in nursing, but also among doctors. On the other hand, the number of hospital cases has recently fallen significantly.

What does all this mean for the upcoming hospital reform? That lights up Hospital Report 2023. we ask Analyzes of the personnel situation in German hospitals as well as possible solutions for personnel bottlenecks. In addition, it is necessary Consequences for the ongoing consultations of the federal and state governments about a comprehensive hospital reform. An actual Evaluation for cancer treatment emphasizes that quality problems in particular speak in favor of an increased concentration of care.

These are the themes of our

Press conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m

in the conference center of the Federal Press Conference, Schiffbauerdamm 40, 10117 Berlin.

You can attend the hybrid press conference on site or in the Livestream under www.aok-bv.de/presse/termine/index_25942.html track and ask your questions online.

In both cases we ask for online registration under: www.aok-bv.de/presse/termine/index_26323.html.

Your interlocutors are:

– Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the AOK Federal Association

– Prof. Juergen Wasem, Professor for medical management at the University of Duisburg-Essen and co-editor of the hospital report.

Your contact person in the press office:

Dr. Kai Behrens
Phone: 030 / 34646-2309
Mobil: 01520 / 1563042
E-Mail: [email protected]

