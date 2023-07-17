Hospital Services Spa/Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 2912 of 06.08.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 13541/2022 by Servizi Ospedalieri Spa against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Campania Region, Emilia-Romagna Region , Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Piedmont Region, Autonomous Province of Trento, Tuscany Region, Veneto Region, Autonomous Province of Bolzano.

Attachments:

introductory appeal deed n.2022117902.pdf (PDF 11.11 Mb)

ordinanza.pdf (PDF 4.09 Mb)

Signed – notification request for public proclamations Min Salute.pdf (PDF 0.83 Mb)

First reasons added deed n.2023000489.pdf (PDF 15.96 Mb)

Attorney Service Osp_authenticated.pdf (PDF 196.5 Kb)

Second reasons added act n.2023058474.pdf (PDF 15.63 Mb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

