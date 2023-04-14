news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 14 – Doubling of the immune system, halving of hospitalization days, 20% reduction in the use of painkillers. These are some of the positive effects of Smile Therapy in hospitalized children. To enhance the activities of the Dottor Sorriso Foundation, the clown team that has been working in healthcare facilities since 1995 to make the hospitalization of 36,000 young patients a year less traumatic, the “Magic of a Smile” campaign was launched.



Present in 33 pediatric wards of 21 hospitals, in a pediatric hospice and in 5 institutions for the disabled, the Dottor Sorriso Foundation supports a total of 100,000 people, including young patients, their families and healthcare personnel. “It is not a simple play activity – explains the director of the Cristina Bianchi Foundation – but a real professional activity which, in collaboration with the medical staff, integrates traditional treatments, helping to rebuild the child’s defenses against to the trauma of hospitalization”.



The Doctors of Smiles are operators trained with specific training in artistic techniques of improvisation and entertainment, combined with knowledge of child psychology and medical hygiene. With results certified by scientific research. A study by the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research revealed that laughter reduced the stress hormone cortisol by 39%. According to research by the University of Bologna, with Smile Therapy there is a fine increase in the immune system, which determines an improvement in clinical conditions and an increase in endorphins, with a consequent increase in the pain threshold.



Studies conducted on children admitted to the San Camillo hospital in Rome showed that, with Smile Therapy, there was a reduction in hospitalization times of at least a third and a decrease of up to 20% in the administration of analgesics.



With the solidarity campaign “The Magic of a Smile”, until 29 April it will be possible to make a donation with a text message or a call from a landline to 45597. (ANSA).

