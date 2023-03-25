The eighth tower of Pope John remains among the priorities of the maxi regional health plan. And if the start of the works will almost certainly not be this year, as the then Councilor for Welfare Letizia Moratti announced during her visit in October 2021, the commitment is there and was reiterated by President Attilio Fontana.



Last Monday, during the presentation of the mandate lines, the governor had dedicated a large chapter of his inauguration speech precisely to the “development of the social and health system” and yesterday, when asked about the specifics of the project with which the Bergamo hospital intends to expand the spaces of the ‘Oncohematology, reiterated the desire to make it concrete within the next 5 years: «The construction of the eighth tower, presented by Asst Papa Giovanni in September 2020 – Fontana reiterated – is part of the investment program in healthcare construction that we intend to implement in the legislature that has just begun to make our health facilities even more functional and attractive”.