Hospital Transparency Act: Missed opportunity for a timely quality offensive

Friday, November 24, 2023, 2:50 p.m

The Federal Council decided today to refer the Hospital Transparency Act to the Mediation Committee in order to achieve a fundamental revision of the law. Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek):

“With this decision, the opportunity was missed to get the quality offensive in inpatient care off the ground in a timely manner. Quality transparency is an essential component of the upcoming hospital reform. Any delay pushes the urgently needed implementation further into the future. The directory should provide patients with generally understandable information on service groups, case numbers, staffing and quality results, which will support them in deciding on a suitable hospital based on quality standards. The Federal Council’s vote is now slowing down this further development towards modern care structures. In general, we need more speed in implementing the hospital reform so that we can achieve efficient and future-proof care despite demographic change and a shortage of skilled workers.”

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) is the advocacy group and service provider for all six replacement insurance funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

– Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Twitter: @TK_Presse

– BARMER, Twitter: @BARMER_Presse

– DAK-Gesundheit, Twitter: @DAKGesundheit

– KKH Kaufmännische Krankenkasse, Twitter: @KKH_Politics

– hkk – Handelskrankenkasse, Twitter: @hkk_Presse

– HEK – Hanseatic Health Insurance Fund, Twitter: @HEKonline

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of Commercial Registered Relief Funds (Replacement Funds)” in Eisenach. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds”. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representatives with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the replacement funds.

