Hospital Transparency Directory: Progress for Patients

Berlin – At the hearing of the Hospital Transparency Act before the Health Committee on September 27, 2023, Ulrike Elsner, Chairwoman of the Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek):

“With the planned Hospital Transparency Act, we are getting closer to the goal of providing insured persons with adequate information about the quality and range of services offered by individual hospitals. The essential information about the quality of hospitals should be presented more transparently, comprehensibly and clearly.

The essential information also includes information on the minimum quantities, the minimum nursing staff limits to be adhered to and the emergency levels of the hospitals. These also help the insured and their relatives to make well-founded decisions before planned interventions.

Design the transparency directory as a task of self-administration

The strength of our healthcare system is patient-oriented care design through shared self-management. This perspective should also be given greater consideration in the hospital transparency register.”

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) is the advocacy group and service provider for all six replacement funds, which together insure more than 28 million people in Germany:

The Association of Replacement Funds e. V. (vdek) was founded on May 20, 1912 under the name “Association of Commercial Registered Relief Funds (Replacement Funds)” in Eisenach. Until 2009, the association operated under the name “Association of Employee Health Insurance Funds”. V.” (VdAK).

More than 300 employees work at the vdek headquarters in Berlin. In the individual federal states, 15 state representatives with a total of around 400 and more than 30 employees in the care bases ensure the regional presence of the replacement funds.

