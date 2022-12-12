Home Health hospitalizations in the medical area are increasing
Health

by admin
Another 535 infections and no deaths. These are the data on the epidemic in Sardinia contained in the latest bulletin of the regional crisis unit.

Of the new Covid cases, 437 were diagnosed with antigenic. There are 1,394 swabs processed in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged, remaining 4. Those in the medical area are instead 93, +2 in the last 24 hours.

There are 6,893 Sardinians positive for the virus in home isolation+37 in the last 24 hours.

