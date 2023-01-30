Of Lara Sirignano

A resident rescued from 118 at the University. In recent days, a similar case had occurred in an elementary school with a ten-year-old girl

New case of hypothermia in Palermo. This time a woman was rescued who was following lessons for the support specialization courses held at the University of Palermo. This afternoon in room 12 of building 19 of the Faculty of Engineering where 104 students were present, a woman felt ill due to being too cold. A very serious illness so much so that the intervention of the 118 doctors was necessary who transported the patient to the Civic hospital, where she is still located.

The protests After the intervention of the doctors, the students protested about the cold and were moved to another building to continue the lessons in a heated classroom. It was very cold – says a trainee – and the colleague went into hypothermia. We have been following courses without heating for two weeks in a cold and unhealthy environment, so much so that today my colleague felt ill. the intervention of the 118 health workers was necessary to transport her to the hospital.

The previous In the city the second case in a few days. Previously, a 10-year-old girl had been rescued from the benches of the Emanuela Loi elementary school. The little girl had had to resort to 118 who had ordered transport to the hospital.