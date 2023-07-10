Hospitalized with cholera, it is the first case in Sardinia since 1973

breaking latest news – A 71-year-old pensioner, the first case of cholera in Sardinia since the 1973 epidemic, has been hospitalized for about a week in Cagliari in the infectious diseases department of the Santissima Trinità hospital. His condition is stable and has no more symptoms, according to what he learns IGA.

The situation is being examined by the Cagliari Local Health Authority in agreement with that of Sanluri, where the patient comes from, and who had initially turned to a medical guard in Arbus (South Sardinia) for gastrointestinal disorders. A tracking protocol will be implemented, by the public hygiene service, for identify the chain of infection in the territory of origin of the pensioner.

When he arrived in the infectious diseases department, the pensioner was not serious, although he had been accusing symptoms, albeit not very marked, for several months, in conjunction with a chronic intestinal pathology from which he suffers. “An essentially rehydrating therapy plus an antibiotic was sufficient”, reassured the head physician Goffredo Angioni, questioned by the breaking latest news.

“His condition has further improved, so from a clinical point of view the patient is much better. He will most likely be discharged shortly”. The cholera vibrio was detected only last week, after examining the patient’s feces.

The symptoms of cholera

In general, apart from this case, the incubation period of the disease is short, “two to five days”, explains Angioni, “so it is also possible to make a temporal association with any risk factor” , for example raw seafood.

“The classic symptom is a profuse diarrhea; we also get to 30-40 discharges a day, even more, with the emission of small quantities of faeces but very frequent”, adds the head of Infectious Diseases. “Then you can also have some episode of vomitingwhile generally there is no fever”.

Cholera can also be asymptomatic. “In countries where it is endemic – essentially India and Southeast Asia – three out of four cases are not symptomatic”, continues Angioni, who recalls the conditions that may have contributed to the recurrence of the disease. One factor is the heat.

The hot factor

“There are scientific works that for several years have already linked the activity of the plankton on which the vibrio feeds to an increase in sea temperature“, explains the infectious disease specialist. “Moreover, the pathology is characteristic of the summer season, ie when there is a recovery of planktonic activity, therefore of the vibrio which multiplies and at that point can colonize and infect, for example, seafood which, if eaten raw, can transmit the disease. Or, in countries such as those of Southeast Asia, the spread is due to the lack of adequate sewage systems, which favors the soil in which the bacterium multiplies”.

