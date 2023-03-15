news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 14 – The Bollini Rosa Call for applications for the two-year period 2024-2025 is online for candidates to become hospitals close to women. Until 31 May 2023, all interested hospitals can complete the self-application questionnaire on the website dedicated to the initiative www.bollinirosa.it. The Pink Stamps are a recognition conferred since 2007 by the Onda Foundation, the National Observatory on women’s and gender health, to Italian hospitals that offer services dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of pathologies from a gender perspective, paying particular attention to those predominantly female . The main objectives are to encourage hospitals to consider the specific female needs in the planning of clinical-welfare services and to support women in choosing the most suitable structure based on their clinical needs, creating a real virtuous model of networking between hospitals . The initiative obtained the patronage of 24 Scientific Societies as well as the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) and the National Study Center on Health and Gender Medicine. “The 11th edition of the Bollini Rosa tender aimed at Italian hospitals that pay particular attention to women’s health – notes Francesca Merzagora, President of the Onda Foundation – provides for the compilation of a questionnaire whose questions are divided into 15 specialist areas ranging from cardiology to urology, and finally focuses on general services aimed at patients and support for women and hospital staff who are victims of violence”. Currently, the Bollini Rosa network is made up of 354 accredited public and/or private hospitals throughout the country. The assignment of the Pink Stamps takes place through the elaboration of a total score deriving from the average of the scores obtained in each candidate specialist area on the basis of the answers given to the related questions, each with a pre-established value and the subsequent evaluation and validation by the Advisory Board. chaired by Walter Ricciardi, professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome.



