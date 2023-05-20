Hospitals, elderly patients on the rise. A few resignations and the beds are no longer enough

More than 75% of hospitalizations concern patients over 65 years of age. With an increasing number of elderly patients, hospitals are struggling to discharge. And the beds in the wards are no longer enough.

Moreover, the average age of the Como population is progressively increasing: and life expectancy has risen again by 2.1% since 2020. As a percentage, children under 14 are half of those over 65. This demographic change is weighing on the healthcare system.

“The discharge processes are slowing down – he explains



Fabio Banfi



, general manager of Asst Lariana – we are unable to discharge once the acute phase has passed, despite having stabilized the patients’ conditions. This happens because many elderly people are unable to enter the home care phase. Or because the RSA have no place, at the same time many families oppose the transfer to the free structures.

