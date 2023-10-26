Hospitals, from tumors to heart attacks to fractures: here is the ranking of the best in Italy

Cardiovascular area under the lens: Careggi (Florence) at the top

The Agenas report evaluates the entire cardiovascular area overall through 6 indicators (30-day heart attack mortality; angioplasty within 90 minutes; 30-day mortality for congestive heart failure, for bypass, for heart valve replacement and for repair of a non-ruptured aneurysm of the abdominal aorta). Of the total of 562 structures that were evaluated, only 55 structures had all six calculable indicators. Of these, the Aou Careggi in Florence is “the only structure that reaches a very high level of quality” while there are 17 structures that reach a high level of quality. These are: Mauriziano Umberto I Hospital (Turin); Humanitas Gavazzeni (Bergamo); Poliambulance Foundation (Brescia); Monzino Foundation Cardiology Center (Milan); Irccs S. Raffaele (Milan); Humanitas Clinical Institute (Rozzano); Treviso Hospital; Mestre Hospital; Vicenza Hospital; Cattinara and Maggiore Hospital (Trieste), SMM Hospital (Udine); IRCCS Policlinico S. Orsola (Bologna); Umberto I factory – GM Lancisi (Ancona); A. Gemelli University Hospital (Rome); Tor Vergata Polyclinic (Rome); PO Clinicized SS. Annunziata (Chieti); AOOR S. Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi D’Aragona (Salerno).

Performance on the treatment of femur fracture

As regards the fracture of the femoral neck, “the concentration of cases has improved slightly compared to the previous two years”: 418 structures (61%) have reached the standard threshold of 75 operations per year, covering 96% of the overall surgical activity. Although there are still 173 structures (25%) “with particularly small volumes of activity (0.6% of the total caseload)”. Of the 356 facilities with volumes greater than 100 admissions in 2022, 121 reached the 60% threshold. The 10 structures with the highest proportions are: Monopoli Hospital; Umberto I Hospital (Syracuse); S. Giovanni di Dio Hospital (Agrigento); San Dona’ di Piave Hospital; Sandro Pertini Hospital (Rome); John Paul II Hospital (Sciacca); Campus Bio Medico University Hospital (Rome); Jesi plant; Humanitas Clinical Institute (Rozzano); Casa Di Cura Latteri Valsava Srl (Palermo).

In osteomuscular care 28 structures with very high quality

In the Agenas report there is also an overall evaluation of the osteomuscular area through 3 indicators (surgery within 48 hours for fracture of the neck of the femur in those over 65; readmissions within 30 days after operations for hip replacement and knee replacement ). There are 338 structures with all three indicators assessed; among these, 28 reach a very high level of quality and are: Maggiore Chieri Hospital; Gradenigo Health Unit (Turin); San Marco Osio Sotto Polyclinic; San Pietro Polyclinic (Ponte San Pietro); Suzzara Hospital; San Pellegrino Hospital (Castiglione delle Stiviere); MO Antonio Locatelli Hospital (Piario); Humanitas (Rozzano); Irccs Policlinico San Donato (San Donato Milanese); Bressanone Company Hospital; S. Chiara Hospital (Trento); Rovereto Hospital; Pederzoli Nursing Home (Peschiera del Garda), Feltre Hospital; Conegliano Hospital; Portogruaro Hospital; Cittadella Hospital; Nuovo Valdarno Hospital (Montevarchi); Fabriano plant; CTO Hospital. A. Alesini (Rome); S. Anna Nursing Home (Pomezia); Hospital company. S. Giovanni-Addolorata (Rome); Campus Bio Medico (Rome); F. Miulli Regional Hospital (Acquaviva delle Fonti); PO Trigona (Noto); Ort.Inst. Villa Salus I. Galatioto Srl (Melilli); Igea Nursing Home (Partinico), Noto Pasqualino Nursing Home (Palermo).

Evaluation of the surgical oncology area: 4 top hospitals

Agenas also evaluates the area of ​​oncological surgery through 3 indicators (proportion of new resection operations within 120 days of conservative surgery for malignant breast cancer, 30-day mortality for lung and colon surgery). Under the lens hospitals with at least 135 operations per year for malignant breast cancer, at least 85 operations for lung cancer and at least 45 operations for colon cancer. In total there are 116 structures with all three indicators assessed, while there are 4 structures with a very high level of quality, namely: hospital in Mestre, Aou in Padua, Stabilimento Umberto I – GM Lancisi (Ancona) and Policlinico Gemelli (Rome ). The 28 structures with a high quality level are: AO S. Croce e Carle (Cuneo), Humanitas Gavazzeni (Bergamo), Ospedale di Circolo e Fondazione Macchi (Varese), Pres. Ospedaliero Spedali Civili (Brescia), Ospedale S. Gerardo ( Monza), Ca’ Granda-Niguarda Hospital (Milan), IRCCS S. Raffaele (Milan), European Institute of Oncology (Milan), Clinical Institute. Humanitas (Rozzano), Pederzoli Nursing Home (Peschiera del Garda), Treviso Hospital, SMM Hospital Unit (Udine), Morgagni-Pierantoni Hospital (Forlì), University Hospital Company (Parma), University Hospital Company (Modena ), IRCCS Policlinico S. Orsola (Bologna), Pisan University Hospital, Siena University Hospital, Careggi University Hospital (Florence), Careggi Hospital. San Camillo-Forlanini (Rome), Policlinico Umberto I (Rome), PO Spirito Santo (breaking latest news), AOU Federico II of Naples, Lecce V. Fazzi Hospital, Giovanni Paolo II Cancer Institute (Bari), Consorziale Policlinico Bari, Hospitals Units of Foggia, New Garibaldi Hospital – Nesima (Catania).

Delivery area under the lens: cesarean sections on the rise especially in the South

The Pne also examines the delivery area and from its assessment it emerges that there has been «a setback in the decreasing trend» of caesarean sections, with a slight increase in percentage (23%), «to 2017 levels ». In particular, there is less use of the scalpel in public birth centers with over 1,000 births per year and “a greater propensity for surgical practice on the part of private structures”. Not only that: “most of the southern regions recorded median values ​​higher than the national figure in 2022” with structures exceeding 40% in Campania, Sicily, Lombardy, Puglia and Lazio. The average proportion of natural births after caesarean section (VBAC) is 10% «slightly decreasing in 2021» with great North-South variability (over 30% in Bolzano and Trento and Friuli and below 10% in many regions of the Centre-South). The use of episiotomy has then steadily decreased over the years, going from 24% in 2015 to 11% in 2022, but “with values ​​tending to be higher in southern Italy”. Taking these three indicators into consideration (cesarean sections, VBAC and episiotomies), for facilities with at least 500 births per year there are 342 facilities with all three indicators assessed, of which 50 reach a very high level of quality. The region that presents the highest proportion of structures with a very high level of quality is Emilia-Romagna (11 structures out of 17, equal to 65%). In 9 regions, no structure reaches a very high level of quality: Valle d’Aosta, Liguria, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.