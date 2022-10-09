Listen to the audio version of the article

To dispel a cliché on the possible business generated by Covid for health facilities is the Parliamentary Budget Office. After sifting through the accounts of 72 hospitals, the technicians of the Senate and the Chamber have come to the conclusion that in the two years of the pandemic, the red for hospitals has grown from 360 million in 2019 to 3.2 billion euros in 2021. Not only. The Upb in focus no. 6 of 2022 highlights how in 2020 the situation worsened especially in the South, while in 2021 the red rose above all in the structures of Central Italy. A figure that seems to clash, and not a little, with the fact that Covid has hit the hardest in terms of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, especially in Northern Italy.

Red from 3.2 billion

The accounts sifted through by the UPB are those of 72 hospitals, i.e. those always present in the area from 2015 to 2021. The economic accounts analyzed, in fact, are those of the five-year period preceding the pandemic, compared with the operating results of the two-year period 2020 -2021 in which Covid has hit the most. More than on the result for the year, the Upb has focused attention on the difference between costs and revenues calculated as remuneration of the activity. From this comparison it clearly emerges that the distance between costs and revenues has significantly widened during the pandemic, passing, as mentioned, from 360 million in red in 2019, to 2.6 billion in losses in 2020 and more than 3.2 billion euros. last year. In percentage terms, Covid affected revenues with a decrease of 5% on an annual basis, while the costs for managing hospitalizations, devices and personnel increased by 5.7 percent. Costs which in 2021 further increased by 4% against a slight recovery of 1.1% in revenues with the resumption of healthcare, diagnostics and ordinary assistance.

The trend in costs and revenues in the area

From the analysis of the PU it emerges that only in the Northern regions the loss on revenues was in fact stabilized with a growth of even 1.3% in 2021 compared to the pre-pandemic year. On the contrary, the decline in revenues was more sustained in hospitals in Central Italy, with decreases that reached 8.1% on an annual basis compared to 2019, while in the South the decrease was 7.2% despite the recovery on revenues in 2021. On the cost front, the increases followed the trend of Covid with the Northern regions which saw expenses expand by 8.3% to cope with infections and hospitalizations, against a growth of 4.8 % in hospitals in the South and 2.9% in the Center. In 2021, the increase in costs was instead above all in the South and between Lazio, Tuscany, Marche and Emilia.

Collapse in revenues from ordinary hospitalizations and outpatient clinics

Two items in the balance sheet mainly weighed on the reduction in revenues: that of hospitalizations which, at national level, for the 72 hospitals examined, recorded a minus 800 million; that of outpatient services with less than 200 million. If in 2020, in full health emergency, almost half of the reduction in revenues was recorded in the structures of the South, in the South the hospitalizations returned to grow by 64% in 2021 while in central Italy the structures recovered only marginally. Another item in the red on the revenue front was that of intramoenia, with assets at a loss of 100 million. Activities then immediately returned to growth in 2021 also to recover part of the enormous delays accumulated on the waiting lists.

Costs up 10% related to personnel

In the two years of Covid, the costs incurred by hospitals have grown by more than 10% compared to the expenditure incurred before the health emergency. More than half of these are those incurred for staff (+ 6.9% in 2020 and + 3.6% in 2021). Costs for consultancy, collaborations, temporary staff and reimbursements to staff in command as well as for IRAP on collaboration decreased by 2% in 2020 and then grew double-digit up to over 23% last year with peaks up to 38% in hospitals in the South. Finally, health personnel increased by at least 8,000 units in 2000, after the reductions recorded in the pre-pandemic years. Permanent hires have fully affected Covid especially nurses with over 4 thousand units (+ 6% compared to 2019) and doctors, the latter growing by 5.1% with over 1,300 hires.