Hot air fryer check at Stiftung Warentest: Only three models are convincing

If you want to do without unhealthy trans fats, but not your favorite fried food, you are well advised to use an air fryer. Food such as fries, chicken or vegetables can be prepared without adding fat. Thanks to the gentle preparation, the food should also be richer in vitamins. So it’s no wonder that hot air fryers are so popular – and the market for devices is large.

Stiftung Warentest has put hot air fryers under the microscope. The decisive factor for the rating is how well they can prepare certain foods. The evaluation includes, for example, the brownness and crispiness. During preparation, it is also measured how accurate and even the temperature in the device is. None of the hot air fryers tested received the top rating of “very good” or “good”. Three devices are at least worth a “satisfactory” and can compensate for the less than optimal temperature distribution with some strengths.

In the following table we show you the test winner and the price tip – including an exciting alternative. If you would like to learn more about the individual devices, you should also take a look at our extensive purchase advice throw.